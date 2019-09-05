In addition to trying to maintain their status as the team with the best record in baseball, the Yankees may peek a little at the standings this weekend while they are in Fenway Park for a four-game wraparound series against the Red Sox.

Oh, not so much the AL East standings. That race is pretty much over with the Yankees holding a 10-game lead over Tampa Bay and 16 games over Boston going into Thursday.

No, the Yankees may look at a race they’re not even a part of: the AL wild-card race. Specifically, the one Boston is clinging to by its fingernails (the Red Sox were 5½ games behind Oakland and Cleveland, who were tied for the second wild-card spot going into Thursday).

A good showing by the Yankees in Boston could go a long way toward ending any chance of the defending World Series champions returning to the postseason. And since the Red Sox ended the Yankees’ 2018 season in the Division Series, it would feel pretty sweet for the Yankees to be a part of Boston’s demise.

Most players won’t say that, of course. One game at a time and all that. But one player was willing to say what Yankee fans must be thinking going into Friday’s series opener: It’ll feel good to leave town with the Red Sox even farther back in the rear-view mirror.

“Yeah -- they knocked us out last year and they’re our rivals,” Luke Voit said. “So, for sure.”

Reliever Zack Britton, who made an important return from a calf-injury scare in Wednesday’s 4-1 victory over the Rangers, said the Yankees are thinking about their own fate, not that of the Red Sox.

“I don’t think we’re thinking about knocking them out,” Britton said. “We always play good games against them, so it’s going to be an exciting four games. But I think we’re just looking forward to taking care of business. Playing well. Just continuing the roll we’re on right now.”

The last time the Yankees were in Boston (July 25-28) was a feast for the home team. The Red Sox won the first three games to hop over the Rays and pull to within eight games of first place. But the Yankees won the finale on Sunday night and haven’t looked too closely at their rivals since.

That’s why Aaron Judge said about this upcoming series: “We’d like to win every game. Our main focus is to go out there and just take care of business. Just do our job and keep winning series. Let’s focus on what we can do.”

What the Yankees can do is continue their battle for the best record in baseball with the Dodgers and Astros. Going into Thursday, the Yankees were 92-49 (.652), Los Angeles was 92-50 (.648) and Houston was 90-50 (.643).

Homefield advantage in the later rounds of the postseason may seem like an esoteric concept at this moment. Until you think about what happened to the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS, when they went to Houston up three games to two and lost the last two at Minute Maid Park to the Astros.

Manager Aaron Boone, asked how he will balance the quest for the best record with the need to rest players down the stretch, said: “Very much like we’ve done it all year. I think you guys know me well enough [to know] that I value keeping guys fresh and making sure we take care of guys and protect guys, especially in our bullpen. But you’re doing that all with the idea that you’re trying to rack up wins and win. So I don’t think it changes much now. We want to have the best possible record. How do you do that? It’s by striking that balance and making sure guys are rested and at their best and that’s kind of the line I’m always kind of trying to walk.”