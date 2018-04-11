BOSTON — It’s less than two weeks into the 2018 season and already the sparks are flying between the Yankees and Red Sox. Benches and bullpens cleared twice and blows were exchanged the second time as the ancient rivals played Wednesday at Fenway Park, just the second game between them this season.

Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin was in the middle of both faceoffs.

Things began to simmer when players spilled onto the field in the third inning around second base after Boston shortstop Brock Holt took exception with Austin’s slide on a force play. Then, with one out in the seventh, Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly drilled Austin in the back with a 98 mph fastball. That’s when things spilled over.

Benches clear, punches thrown in Yankees-Red Sox after Tyler Austin is hit by a pitch from Joe Kelly. pic.twitter.com/wvqoak8QMV — MLB (@MLB) April 12, 2018

Austin screamed, slammed hit bat down and began to stride toward the pitcher’s mound. Kelly motioned at him with both hands as if to say “bring it on” and it was on. Austin didn’t seem to land a punch on Kelly before he was dragged down and Kelly might have landed one punch before the players were enveloped in the mob. Austin did seem to land a blow in the ensuing scrum on Boston third-base coach Carlos Febles.

Austin and Kelly were ejected and so was Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin, who played a very animated role in the brawl and later rushed onto the field to object to something while Sox reliever Brian Johnson was warming up before the game resumed.

Both of the Yankees big sluggers — Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton — got into the middle of the fray quickly with a mind toward separating the sides. Judge arrived early and began to pull Kelly toward the Boston dugout and out of the center of the melee. Stanton got there moments later and aided in the effort.

Injured Yankees starter CC Sabathia was visibly upset as he charged into the mob.

Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames corralled Austin and herded him back in the direction of the Yankees dugout as the fracas continued in foul territory near the Red Sox dugout. Thames later returned to help usher Nevin away from umpires after he returned to the field.

As things settled and the umpires slowly returned order, Kelly was seen on the top step of the dugout with his jersey pulled and torn.

The Yankees already had a run in the third inning to take a 5-1 lead when Tyler Wade laid down a bunt on the third-base side with Neil Walker on second and Austin on first. Rafael Devers made the play for Boston and wheeled to throw to second base for the force on Austin. Austin slid toward the base, but it might have been a late slide. His lead foot made contact with Holt’s leg.

Holt said something to Austin as he got up and began to go back to the dugout. Austin changed directions toward Holt and that’s when the teams raced on to the field for the first time.