Yankees, Red Sox brawl at Fenway Park

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees and the Red Sox got into a benches-clearing brawl during their game on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Fenway Park

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Christian Vazquez of the Boston Red Sox tries to hold back Tyler Austin of the New York Yankees as he storms the pitchers mound after being stuck by a pitch thrown by Joe Kelly during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on April 11, 2018 in Boston.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

From left, Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox, Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Rafael Devers work to separate a fight involving Joe Kelly #56 of the Boston Red Sox and Tyler Austin #26 of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on April 11, 2018 in Boston. Austin rushed the mound after being struck by a pitch thrown by Kelly.

Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly throws a punch at New York Yankees' Tyler Austin as they fight during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

New York Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge puts Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly in a headlock after Kelly hit Yankees' Tyler Austin with a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Tyler Austin of the New York Yankees fights Joe Kelly of the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on April 11, 2018 in Boston.

Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, left, knocks down New York Yankees' Tyler Austin as they fight during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. At right is Red Sox first baseman Mitch Moreland.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Tyler Austin of the New York Yankees fights Joe Kelly of the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on April 11, 2018 in Boston.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Mitch Moreland of the Boston Red Sox, right, works to separate Joe Kelly and Tyler Austin of the New York Yankees during the seventh inning at Fenway Park on April 11, 2018 in Boston. Austin rushed the mound after being struck by a pitch from Kelly.

Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

New York Yankees' Tyler Austin, center, rushes Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, right, after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018. At left holding back Austin is Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez.

Photo Credit: AP / Charles Krupa

New York Yankees' Tyler Austin, right, scuffles with Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Joe Kelly, after being hit by a pitch during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

