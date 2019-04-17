Maybe, at last, “the roll” Aaron Boone has said for nearly three weeks that the Yankees were poised to go on has arrived. And all it took for it to start was a visit from a team that started the week an even bigger mess – the Red Sox.

J.A Happ kept the game close after allowing two early homers, and Brett Gardner’s dramatic seventh-inning grand slam lifted the Yankees to a 5-3 victory Wednesday night in front of 44,106 at the Stadium.

The Yankees (8-9) completed a two-game sweep of the reeling Red Sox (6-13), thelr first home series victory of the season. The awful Royals start a four-game series here Thursday night.

Former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi was among the biggest heroes in Boston’s run to the World Series title last season. He came in with an 8.40 ERA over his first three starts but was terrific for six innings Wednesday. The righthander allowed one run (unearned) and three hits in six innings, departing with a 3-1 lead.

But Brandon Workman quickly gaslit things after taking over in the seventh. Clint Frazier, who continues to swing a hot bat, led off with his third hit of the night (his double in the fourth produced the Yankees' first run). Mike Tauchman walked and, after Gio Urshela struck out, Austin Romine walked to load the bases. Alex Cora brought on righthander Ryan Brasier, who got ahead of Gardner 0-and-2. But Gardner jumped on the next pitch, a 96-mph fastball, and lined it to right for his 100th homer – and fourth career grand slam – making it 5-3.

Adam Ottavino loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth but got Eduardo Nunez, another former Yankee, to swing at the first pitch and fly softly to right. Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth for his third save.

Happ came in 0-2 with a 8.76 ERA in his first three starts and was far better than those numbers Wednesday. The lefthander allowed three runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, though it didn’t start off well. He retired the first two hitters but grooved a first-pitch fastball, waist high and straight, to J.D. Martinez, who hit it into the netting overhanging Monument Park for his fourth homer.

Boston extended its lead in the second. Mitch Moreland led off with a single and, after Happ retired Dustin Pedroia and Rafael Devers, Christian Vazquez punched a 1-and-0 fastball just over the wall in right. The catcher's third homer made it 3-0 and marked the sixth homer allowed by Happ in four starts. Happ then mostly abandoned the four-seam fastball that has been giving him trouble, and his night, and the Yankees’, improved.

Notes & quotes: Gary Sanchez (left calf strain), who has run the last two days on the field and is slated to take full BP Thursday, is eligible to come off the injured list Sunday. “It’s up to them,” Sanchez said through his translator before Wednesday’s game. “If they activate me on Sunday, I’ll be ready to play.”

Aaron Boone didn’t sound as confident it would be quite then.

“It’s possible,” Boone said. “We’ll see. There’s no question we feel good about how it’s gone and how he’s responding.”

Boone said Giancarlo Stanton (left biceps strain) “hit off a machine with some intensity” but couldn’t say if the outfielder could be activated during the three-city trip that starts Monday in Anaheim.