It’s a Code Red for the Yankees this weekend at Fenway Park.

Even though their ancient rivals will be wearing yellow for Friday’s opener on Jersey Street, a nod to the "Red" Sox’s seven-game winning streak. And Boston’s baseball club apparently won’t be changing out of their banana/baby blue alternate uniforms (designed to honor the Marathon’s finish line) until after their next loss.

"I love them, I do," Chris Sale told reporters Wednesday night after the Sox swept the Mets. "I think you’re going to see them quite a bit more."

What the Yankees won’t see during this series is the repaired ace Sale, and their own No. 1 Gerrit Cole -- who starts Friday night vs. Nathan Eovaldi -- will have something to say about stuffing those yellow shirts back in storage for a while. Trailing the Red Sox by two games for the top spot in the wild-card race, Aaron Boone & Co. arrive at Fenway with the opportunity to flip positions by late Sunday night (weather permitting).

"It’s on us," Boone said Wednesday night after sweeping the Rangers. "It’s right in front of us. We go out and play well, we get to where we want to go. We don’t, we’re going home. So there’s some comfort in knowing that we don’t have to get help from anyone else, we don’t have to look to anyone else. It’s on us."

When these two teams last met in the Bronx, the Yankees surprised the Sox with a different post-deadline look, relying on more athletic subs for missing regulars and showing more balance with the newly-acquired lefty slugger Joey Gallo (Anthony Rizzo was sidelined due to COVID-19 at the time). The result was a Yankees’ three-game sweep over the span of two days and Sox manager Alex Cora marveling at the makeover.

Fast forward five weeks later, and the Yankees have limped along at nearly a .500 pace (16-15) while the Red Sox have surged (19-11) in regaining control of the wild-card race. This week, the Mets didn’t do their Bronx buddies any favors as they were barely a speed bump for the Sox, who outscored them, 18-8, in what amounted to a two-win tuneup to prep for this AL East showdown.

Now it’s Cole’s turn to try and slow down a Sox offense that has led MLB in OPS (.839) and ranked second in runs scored (183) since its late August visit to Yankee Stadium. Also, Cole has something to prove, as the $324 million ace is coming off one of his worst starts in pinstripes last Sunday, when Cleveland tagged him for a season-high-tying seven earned runs in only 5 2/3 innings and he was booed off the mound in his own building.

This year at Fenway, Cole is 0-2 with a 7.20 ERA in two starts, allowing 14 hits and four homers over a total of 10 innings. Not a very encouraging stat line with so much at stake, and since he last pitched there on July 23, he’s 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA in eight starts. If there’s a playoff switch to be flipped, now’s the time for Cole to get in that mode.

"We’ve been playing against a lot of elite opponents in this division throughout the entire year," Cole said. "Sure we’ve lost some of the battles. But we still have the war ahead of us. I think we keep getting better ourselves, and we keep learning from each of these battles, whether it’s a win or a loss. That puts us in the best position to win the war."

Cole was speaking more generally about the brutal road ahead, with the Yankees also having to travel to Toronto and then host the Rays -- who already have clinched the AL East -- on the season’s final weekend. To this point, the Yankees are 30-37 against their division foes, far inferior to the Red Sox (40-30), Blue Jays (38-32) and Rays (49-24).

As damning as those numbers may be, especially the Yankees’ inexplicable 11-8 record against the Orioles, they’re mostly irrelevant now, as Boone alluded to. This Fenway weekend doesn’t represent a fresh start for the Yankees, but it is an opportunity, and one they’re lucky to have based on such inconsistent performance.

For season-long underachievers like Gleyber Torres and Gary Sanchez -- two heroes from Wednesday night’s comeback win over Texas -- these last nine games are a chance at redemption, and few will fixate on the previous 5 1/2 months if they come up big during this final playoff push. Beating the Red Sox at Fenway to do it? All the better.

"This is where you want to be as a competitor, and as a professional -- you want to be holding the cards," said Aaron Judge, who spent the last two games at DH due to being a little "banged-up" recently.

The expectation is that Judge will return to rightfield Friday night, and the usual Fenway hostility, where a trying season for the Yankees will ramp up its degree of difficulty for the final 10 days.