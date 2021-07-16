The Yankees' game against the Boston Red Sox scheduled for Friday night will be played, MLB announced this afternoon, one day after postponing Thursday's game because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Yankees.

MLB said it concluded its testing and contact tracing and said the teams can begin their series at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Yankees, and Eduardo Rodriguez for the Red Sox.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman on Thursday confirmed three pitchers – Nestor Cortes Jr., Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loaisiga – had all recently come back with positive tests and that the three remaining outstanding tests all belong to players and that they are expected to come back as positive. A club source said all three pending tests belong to position players.

Thursday's game will be played as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The makeup game will be played at 1:05 p.m., followed by the regulary scheduled 7:05 p.m. game.