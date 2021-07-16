TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees-Red Sox game is on for tonight

A general view of Yankee Stadium after a

A general view of Yankee Stadium after a game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox was postponed on Thursday, July 15, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com
The Yankees' game against the Boston Red Sox scheduled for Friday night will be played, MLB announced this afternoon, one day after postponing Thursday's game because of a COVID-19 outbreak on the Yankees.

MLB said it concluded its testing and contact tracing and said the teams can begin their series at Yankee Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Yankees, and Eduardo Rodriguez for the Red Sox.

Yankees GM Brian Cashman on Thursday confirmed three pitchers – Nestor Cortes Jr., Wandy Peralta and Jonathan Loaisiga – had all recently come back with positive tests and that the three remaining outstanding tests all belong to players and that they are expected to come back as positive. A club source said all three pending tests belong to position players.

Thursday's game will be played as part of a split-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, Aug. 17. The makeup game will be played at 1:05 p.m., followed by the regulary scheduled 7:05 p.m. game.

