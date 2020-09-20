TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees' 10-game winning streak, domination of Red Sox come to an end

Yankees' Erik Kratz, front, wipes his forehead as

Yankees' Erik Kratz, front, wipes his forehead as Luke Voit, center right, looks on while watching from the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
BOSTON – The way things had been going, a day like this was inevitable.

For rookie righthander Deivi Garcia, who until Sunday had been mostly brilliant since making his big-league debut Aug. 30.

And for the Yankees, who entered Sunday having won 10 straight overall and having beaten the Red Sox a franchise record-tying 12 consecutive times.

It all came to an end in a humdrum 10-2 loss to the Red Sox on a crisp and sunny afternoon at Fenway Park, a game that included 40-year-old journeyman catcher Erik Kratz and his 75-80-mph fastball pitching the eighth and a fan who somehow managed to sneak into the ballpark causing a 10-minute delay.

The Yankees (31-22), no-hit for five innings by Boston rookie righthander Tanner Houck, who made his major-league debut the previous Tuesday against the Marlins, could have clinched a playoff spot with a victory Sunday but instead had to wait for the Mariners’ result later in the day vs. the Padres. The Yankees, who started the day 3 ½ games behind the Rays in the AL East, start a four-game series in Buffalo against the fading third-place Blue Jays Monday night.

The Yankees were outhit 14-3, with their second hit Luke Voit’s MLB-leading 21st homer to lead off the ninth, which made it 10-2.

The 21-year-old Garcia, mostly terrific in getting off to a 2-1, 3.28 start in his first four outings, allowed six runs, eight hits and a walk over three innings. The big blows were a pair of Michael Chavis homers – a two-run shot in the second and a three-run blast in the third. Garcia, who came into the game with 24 strikeouts and four walks in 24 2/3 innings, walked one and struck out two.

The 24-year-old Houck, who struck out seven in five scoreless innings vs. the Marlins, allowed one run and one hit over six innings. He walked three and struck out four against a Yankees team that outscored the opposition 85-25 during their 10-game winning streak.

