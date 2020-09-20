BOSTON – The way things had been going, a day like this was inevitable.
For rookie righthander Deivi Garcia, who until Sunday had been mostly brilliant since making his big-league debut Aug. 30.
And for the Yankees, who entered Sunday having won 10 straight overall and having beaten the Red Sox a franchise record-tying 12 consecutive times.
It all came to an end in a humdrum 10-2 loss to the Red Sox on a crisp and sunny afternoon at Fenway Park, a game that included 40-year-old journeyman catcher Erik Kratz and his 75-80-mph fastball pitching the eighth and a fan who somehow managed to sneak into the ballpark causing a 10-minute delay.
The Yankees (31-22), no-hit for five innings by Boston rookie righthander Tanner Houck, who made his major-league debut the previous Tuesday against the Marlins, could have clinched a playoff spot with a victory Sunday but instead had to wait for the Mariners’ result later in the day vs. the Padres. The Yankees, who started the day 3 ½ games behind the Rays in the AL East, start a four-game series in Buffalo against the fading third-place Blue Jays Monday night.
The Yankees were outhit 14-3, with their second hit Luke Voit’s MLB-leading 21st homer to lead off the ninth, which made it 10-2.
The 21-year-old Garcia, mostly terrific in getting off to a 2-1, 3.28 start in his first four outings, allowed six runs, eight hits and a walk over three innings. The big blows were a pair of Michael Chavis homers – a two-run shot in the second and a three-run blast in the third. Garcia, who came into the game with 24 strikeouts and four walks in 24 2/3 innings, walked one and struck out two.
The 24-year-old Houck, who struck out seven in five scoreless innings vs. the Marlins, allowed one run and one hit over six innings. He walked three and struck out four against a Yankees team that outscored the opposition 85-25 during their 10-game winning streak.