An undercurrent to this latest edition of Yankees-Red Sox that neither club was much interested in discussing was this rarity:

Even though the calendar will have just flipped to June, a Yankees series win could put an insurmountable distance between them and Boston in the AL East race.

Even if they didn't want to talk about it, the Yankees took a step toward that end Friday night. With Aaron Boone managing aggressively – he had his full bullpen at his disposal and used it, pulling an effective J.A. Happ after five innings – and DJ LeMahieu further bolstering his case as team MVP, the Yankees beat the Red Sox, 4-1, in front of 45,556 at the Stadium.

The Yankees (37-19), who have gone 31-10 since their 6-9 start, moved 8 ½ games ahead of the Red Sox (29-28). They also gained a game on the second-place Rays, who are 1 1/2 games behind.

“I mean, we’re playing the Boston Red Sox,” Boone said before Thursday’s game was postponed, referring to the prospect of putting Boston away with a successful series. “We know how good they are over there. We know that we have to play really well. But you can’t win Sunday’s game today. You can’t win three games today. It’s do what we have to do today -- that’s our plan. That may sound like something on a billboard or whatever, but that’s how we approach it.”

LeMahieu went 2-for-4 with a home run, drove in two runs and scored two, continuing his mastery of the bat with runners in scoring position.

Happ allowed one run and three hits in five innings in improving to 5-3 and lowering his ERA from 5.09 to 4.83.

Chris Sale, who entered the game at 1-6 with a 4.19 ERA but had terrific career numbers against the Yankees (6-5, 1.87 ERA), pitched to the former numbers. He struck out 10 in six innings but allowed four runs and seven hits.

Thursday’s rainout put all of Boone's power arms at his disposal, and with the Yankees leading 4-1 after five innings, he began deploying them. Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton each pitched a scoreless inning to get the ball to Aroldis Chapman, who recorded his 16th save in 17 chances. The four combined to allow two hits and a walk.

Sale struck out LeMahieu, Luke Voit and Aaron Hicks swinging at sliders, with none of the three coming close to making contact, in a 13-pitch first inning, which turned out to be the highlight of the evening for the lefthander.

The red-hot Rafael Devers then gave Boston a 1-0 lead, destroying a full-count fastball that came in straight and inviting for his eighth homer. At the point that Devers hit it, Happ had allowed 15 homers in 59 1/3 innings. Devers entered the night on a 10-game hitting streak during which he was 18-for-46 with four homers and a 1.165 OPS.

The Yankees got to Sale in the third. Gio Urshela led off with a single and one out later, Gardner dumped a 1-and-2 slider to center for a single. Up stepped LaMahieu, who improved to 21-for-46 this season with runners in scoring position by lashing a 1-and-1 slider into the gap in right-center for a tying RBI double. Voit struck out for the second out, but Hicks lined a full-count slider to left for a two-run single that made it 3-1.

Eduardo Nunez got picked off second on a rocket throw by Gary Sanchez for the third out of the fifth – the Red Sox had two runners on at the time – and LeMahieu made it 4-1 in the bottom half with a one-out homer into the Yankees' bullpen.