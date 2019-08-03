Gary Sanchez didn’t recall the exact date in early April when he tagged DJ LeMahieu with a nickname that stuck.

The Machine.

“I started calling him that when he was hitting against the shift,” Sanchez recalled recently through his translator. “They went left, he’d hit right, they’d go right, and he’d hit left. I mean, it’s impressive to do that. That’s when the nickname came up. He’s a hitting machine.”

One continuing to run at maximum efficiency.

LeMahieu collected hits in his first three at-bats, including two home runs, in leading the Yankees to a 9-2 victory over the Red Sox in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at the Stadium.

LeMahieu, the Majors leader in batting (.334) entering Saturday, finished 3-for-5 with four RBIs, helping the Yankees (70-39) bump their AL East lead to eight games over Tampa, which was to play Saturday night against the Marlins, and 12 ½ games over the third-place Red Sox (59-53), who have lost six straight. The Yankees totaled 14 hits, with Edwin Encarnacion and Brett Gardner contributing three hits and two RBIs each.

LeMahieu homered off Chris Sale, whose season-long struggles, especially against the Yankees, continued, to lead off the game, and added a three-run shot in a seven-run fourth that put the game away.

Domingo German (14-2) followed his solid start last Sunday night in Fenway Park with an even better performance Saturday. The 26-year-old righthander allowed two runs and five hits over seven innings, the latter matching his season-high. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter. Both runs came on solo homers – hit by Andrew Benintendi and Jackie Bradley Jr. – giving German 21 homers allowed in 21 games.

Sale, 5-10 with a 4.26 ERA this season coming in, including 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA in three starts vs. the Yankees, allowed eight runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 forgettable innings.

German stranded a runner at second in the top of the first, striking out J.D. Martinez looking at a full-count fastball to end the 16-pitch inning.

When German retook the mound, he did so with the lead.

LeMahieu, who had two hits Friday night in his return to the lineup after missing four games with groin soreness, led off the bottom of the first by taking a 3-and-1 fastball out to right-center to make it 1-0. LeMahieu’s 16th homer established a season-high for the infielder, who hit 15 last season with the Rockies. That blast marked five homers allowed by Sale in 16 1/3 innings, to that point, vs. the Yankees in 2019.

The Red Sox tied in the second when German hung a full-count curveball to Andrew Benintendi, who belted it into the seats overhanging the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center for his 12th homer.

German retired seven straight after the homer, that string broken when Martinez singled with one out in the fourth. Benintendi improved to 16-for-39 this season against the Yankees with a single that put runners at the corners. German, however, struck out Broke Holt and Mitch Moreland swinging at changeups to end the threat.

The Yankees blew it open in the bottom half, loading the bases with two outs what would be a seven-run inning in which they sent 11 to the plate. Breyvic Valera, a waiver claim from the Giants May 12 who made his Yankees debut July 7 in St. Petersburg against the Rays and started Saturday at second, got ahead 2-and-0 before punching an RBI single to right that made it 2-1.

After Valera’s single, Alex Cora came out to talk to Sale and, when plate umpire Mike Estabrook reached the mound to break up the conference, the Red Sox manager, upset with the strike zone from the first inning, was promptly ejected for complaining about it.

Brett Gardner hit a ground smash to center for a two-run single and LeMahieu made it 3-for-3, poking a 2-and-1 pitch to right, the three-run blast making it 7-1. After Aaron Judge followed with a double, Sale’s afternoon was done and the pitcher, also unhappy with Estabrook, got himself tossed walking off the mound. Encarnacion’s single off Sale’s replacement, lefty Colent Brewer, made it 8-1.