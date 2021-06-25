Yankees can't get the big hit they need in loss to Red Sox

BOSTON — Having just dispatched of a bad Royals team to end a highly successful homestand, Aaron Judge didn’t equivocate on what was next: three games at Fenway Park against a Red Sox team that swept the Yankees earlier this month at the Stadium and entered Friday night with a 3 1/2-game lead on them.

"This is a big series for us," Judge said Thursday afternoon. "We’re ready to go. We’re swinging the bats well, the [rotation] is doing their thing, the bullpen can shut it down for us. We’ve just got to go in there and take care of our business."

Maybe on Saturday. That certainly wasn’t the case Friday.

With the exception of a three-run second, the Yankees got nothing going against the Red Sox in a 5-3 loss in front of a sellout crowd of 36,869.

And the Yankees (40-35), winners of seven of their last nine coming in, took another blow Friday besides the loss, this one in the injury department.

After retiring the first batter of the eighth, Zack Britton, who had been activated for the season June 13, left the game after delivering a ball to Hunter Renfroe (which made the count full). Britton quickly signaled to the dugout after throwing the pitch and soon was walking off the mound. The nature of the injury was not immediately known.

The Yankees actually outhit the Red Sox 9-7, but after Gio Urshela’s leadoff double in the fourth, the Yankees didn’t put a runner in scoring position until the ninth. Urshela — back in the lineup after suffering a shin injury on Tuesday — was thrown out at the plate for the first out of the fourth after a poor decision by third base coach Phil Nevin to send him on Miguel Andujar's single to right. Renfroe easily threw Urshela out, giving the rightfielder his MLB-leading 11th assist.

The Yankees put runners on first and second in the ninth on Urshela's infield single and Andujar's line-drive single to left, and Clint Frazier then battled Matt Barnes through an eight-pitch at-bat. But Frazier struck out on a knuckle curve that was low and outside and DJ LeMahieu rolled over a knuckle curve out of the strike zone and hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The Yankees forced Boston starter Martin Perez from the game after he allowed three runs (none earned) and six hits in 3 2/3 innings, but four relievers from what at times has been an inconsistent Red Sox bullpen took it from there. Adam Ottavino, traded to Boston by the Yankees in the offseason as essentially a cash-saving move, struck out two of three in a perfect eighth inning.

After Perez set down the Yankees in order on eight pitches in the top of the first, Domingo German, who has now turned in three straight subpar starts, put his team in a hole.

Michael Chavis led off with a single and Alex Verdugo banged a single up the middle. German got J.D. Martinez to fly to center, but with Xander Bogaerts up, Chavis stole third. Bogaerts then laced a 2-and-2 sinker into the gap in left-center for a two-run double and a 2-0 lead. One out later, Renfroe smoked a 2-and-0 fastball into the gap in left-center for an RBI double.

Giancarlo Stanton worked a leadoff walk in the top of the second and Luke Voit flared a single to center. One out later, Urshela grounded to short. Bogaerts looked poised to start a 6-4-3 double play, but he booted the ball for an error that loaded the bases for Andujar. He struck out looking for the second out, but Frazier drew a walk to force in Stanton and LeMahieu sliced an 0-and-2 pitch to right for a two-run single that tied it at 3. The hit improved LeMahieu to 28-for-84 (.333) in his career with the bases loaded.

The Red Sox retook the lead in the bottom half. Martinez led off with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. After Bogaerts flied out, Rafael Devers hit a trickler back to German, who three times failed to pick it up for an error that put runners at the corners. Renfroe’s sacrifice fly to center gave the Red Sox a 4-3 lead.

Christian Vazquez's RBI single in the eighth made it 5-3.