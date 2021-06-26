Yankees' rallies in eighth and ninth fall short in loss to Red Sox

BOSTON — Rinse. Repeat.

It has happened a small handful of times this season for the Yankees.

At various points of this disappointing start to 2021, they’ve put together stretches in which it seemed as if a turnaround was in the offing — and they expressed plenty of verbiage saying as much.

But as general manager Brian Cashman often puts it, and he did so again in April with his club off to a 5-10 start: "Talk is cheap."

Indeed.

A Yankees team that arrived at Fenway Park on Friday feeling as good as it has all season — having won seven of its last nine — quickly reverted to its inconsistent form, especially offensively.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

After managing only three runs in Friday night's loss, the Yankees watched rallies come up short in the eighth and ninth innings on Saturday night and lost to the Red Sox, 4-2, in front of a sellout crowd of 36,857.

The Yankees (40-36), who displayed more of the sloppiness in the field that has been characteristic of much of their season, fell to 0-5 against the Red Sox (46-31).

After doing little offensively, the Yankees brought the go-ahead run to the plate against Adam Ottavino in the eighth and ninth innings, but he escaped both jams, getting Luke Voit to ground out with the bases loaded in the eighth and striking out Aaron Judge with runners on first and second to end the game.

The Yankees finally scored when DJ LeMahieu hit a two-out homer to right-centerfield in the eighth. Hirokazu Sawamura replaced starter Nathan Eovaldi and walked Judge, Gary Sanchez and Giancarlo Stanton to load the bases. But Ottavino, dealt by the Yankees in the offseason to the Red Sox as a cost-cutting move, replaced Sawamura and retired Voit.

With two outs in the ninth, a man on second and the fans in an uproar, Ottavino went to 3-and-2 on both Brett Gardner and LeMahieu, walking Gardner and allowing LeMahieu's fourth hit of the game, a line-drive single to center that made it 4-2. But he struck out Judge on a 96.1-mph fastball to end it.

Jordan Montgomery had what can best be described as an interesting six-inning outing. The lefthander allowed three runs and eight hits, five of them of the infield variety. This was hardly a case of Montgomery getting barreled up throughout.

Old friend Eovaldi, meanwhile, continued doing what he’s generally done against his former team: torment it. The righthander allowed one run and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings.

LeMahieu led off the first with a single, but Judge grounded into the Yankees’ 73rd double play of the season. (They have been neck-in-neck with the Astros of late for the MLB lead in that category.)

The Red Sox took the lead in the second. Xander Bogaerts reached on an infield single — hit back to Montgomery — and Rafael Devers walked. Hunter Renfroe then sent a ground smash that deflected off Montgomery's lower body for a single that loaded the bases.

Kike Hernandez’s sacrifice fly to center made it 1-0 and then came an oddity: When Bobby Dalbec hit a foul pop behind first, Voit chased the ball down but was slow in turning back to the field and getting off a throw to the plate. Bogaerts scored standing up on an unusual sacrifice fly to the first baseman.

Bogaerts started Boston's third-inning rally with a two-out double, though Montgomery looked as if he’d get out of it when Devers chopped one to second. Devers was called out on a bang-bang play. The Red Sox, however, challenged the call and it was overturned. Renfroe followed with yet another slow roller to second for another infield single and a 3-0 lead.

With runners on first and second in the sixth, Sanchez grounded into an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play, which allowed the Yankees to tie the Astros at 74.

The Red Sox made it 4-0 in the seventh against Albert Abreu on J.D. Martinez’s sacrifice fly.