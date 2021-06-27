TODAY'S PAPER
Gerrit Cole doesn't have it as Yanks swept by Red Sox, fall to 0-6 vs. rival

New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole removes his cap

New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole removes his cap while standing on the mound after giving up a home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: AP/Steven Senne

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
BOSTON — The Yankees showed up at Fenway Park Friday for an important series against their primary AL East rival feeling good. As good as they’ve felt, really, all season, having won seven of their last nine coming in.

The Yankees left here in complete shambles, every bit the Team Crisis they’ve mostly been from Day 1 of the regular season.

Gerrit Cole, though still mostly good since MLB made it known in early June it intended to crack down on the use of illegal sticky substances by pitchers, was anything but that Sunday.

Making his first start as a Yankee at Fenway in front of fans, Cole turned in his worst outing in the uniform of the team he grew up rooting for, allowing six runs over five innings of an embarrassing 9-2 loss that allowed the Red Sox to complete a three-game sweep.

"That’s a serious punch in the mouth," Aaron Boone said.

The Yankees (40-37) fell to 0-6 this season against the Red Sox (47-31), their worst start against them since losing eight straight to start 2009.

"Ultimately, we expect way more out of ourselves," Boone said. "I know the fan base expects more. To come up here and have a disappointing weekend against a team we're trying to chase down is frustrating."

Still, winless in six tries against the Red Sox isn’t the most pressing issue facing the Yankees, who fell to 17-24 vs. AL East teams.

An inconsistent offense was a no-show all weekend, consistent defense continues to be a Herculean task and then there’s, potentially, Cole.

The righthander came in 8-3 with a 2.33 ERA, but with a 3.81 ERA in four starts since word of MLB’s substance crackdown leaked. Those numbers did not include Sunday’s performance when he allowed eight hits, including three homers, and two walks. Cole, who allowed a homer on the first pitch he threw in a game for the first time in his career, struck out six. One of the runs was unearned.

Boone said Sunday Cole’s pitches have more or less had the same electricity as in the first two months of the season when he was racking up historic strikeout totals, but even the pitcher, whose spin rate hasn’t been as high this month, has said there’s adjustments he’s had to make.

And, as he said after beating the Blue Jays June 16 with eight solid innings, "You can still pitch well if you don't have a high spin rate."

Cole, whose ERA ticked to 2.66, said his issue Sunday wasn’t spin rate – it was an overall lack of command, and a couple of mistake pitches.

The first was to Kike Hernandez on his first pitch of the afternoon, a 96-mph fastball, and the second, coming later in the first, a 0-and-2, 100-mph fastball to Rafael Devers, who crushed it to right-center, his 19th homer making it 4-0.

Cole felt his pitches started to come out better after the first but, "at that point, most of the damage had been done."

Of coming out in the first the way he did, with the Yankees desperate not to get swept, Cole said: "Everybody was well aware of the importance of the game. It’s a pretty brutal feeling to let the team down like that."

Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, though he entered the day 5-4 but with a 6.07 ERA, struck out eight and did not walk a batter over six innings in which he allowed two runs and five hits.

The runs came on Aaron Judge’s two-run blast in the sixth, the outfielder’s team-best 17th homer pulling the Yankees within 6-2. There were no further highlights for the visitors.

What did this series do to the Yankees’ mindset after arriving here feeling there was a chance to gain ground in the East?

"Challenges it," Cole said.

How do you respond?

"As best as best you can," he said, "when you get punched in the face."

Since MLB announced on June 3 that it would be cracking down on pitchers' use of foreign substances, Gerrit Cole's performance has fallen off.

Before June 3

GS IP HR K BB ERA

11 70 2/3 5 97 9 1.87

Since June 3

GS IP HR K BB ERA

5 31 9 32 8 4.65

