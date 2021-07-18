The Yankees’ starting outfield Sunday night, in a key AL East battle against the first-place Red Sox, went this way:

Ryan LaMarre in left. Greg Allen in center. Trey Amburgey in right.

And they couldn't even make it through the game with that trio. Amburgey left with a right hamstring cramp after unsuccessfully trying to beat out a double-play ball to end the fourth inning.

And in the fifth, LaMarre slammed into the rightfield wall, back-first, in pursuit of Christian Vazquez's double. He was able to remain in the game.

That came after Tim Locastro went on the injured list with a knee injury and Aaron Judge tested positive for COVID-19 list in recent days --- which came after outfielders Miguel Andujar and Clint Frazier went on the IL.

The Yankees' makeshift lineup also featured Chris Gittens at first base. None of it seemed a recipe for a victory. But behind a third straight terrific outing by Jameson Taillon, a second homer in as many days from Gleyber Torres, a break-it-open two-run homer by Rougned Odor and another two-run shot by LaMarre, the Yankees beat Boston, 9-1, at the Stadium.

The Yankees (48-44) won two straight against the Red Sox (56-38) after losing the first game of the series (which had dropped them to 0-7 against Boston this season). They outscored their rival 12-2 in the two wins and moved within seven games of Boston.

Taillon, who came in 4-4 with a 4.90 ERA but had been a bit better of late — allowing three runs in 13 innings in his previous two starts — went the first 5 1/3 innings. The righthander took a 3-0 lead into the sixth but was replaced by Chad Green after consecutive one-out hits by J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts put runners at second and third.

Green, who hadn't pitched since the previous Sunday in Houston, when he allowed four runs — including Jose Altuve’s crushing walk-off homer — escaped the jam. He struck out Rafael Devers swinging on a close check-swing call and got Hunter Renfroe to ground to third.

Martin Perez, who entered the night 7-5 with a 4.04 ERA and hadn't allowed a run in 9 2/3 innings in his previous two starts against the Yankees, gave up three runs and five hits in four innings-plus.

After Torres homered in the second, the Yankees made it 2-0 in the third. Allen started the rally with a one-out single and went to third on DJ LeMahieu’s single to right. The hit made it 30 straight games, and 76 of 88 games this season in which LeMahieu reached base at least once. Giancarlo Stanton then beat out the relay throw on a grounder to short to short-circuit a double play, allowing Allen to score. Red Sox first baseman Christian Arroyo suffered a left hamstring strain when he stretched for the relay throw and was replaced by Bobby Dalbec.

Odor opened the fifth by dragging a bunt up the first-base line for a single. LaMarre then poked one to right for an opposite-field single, and when Renfroe made a wild throw to third in an attempt to get Odor, LaMarre took second. Garrett Whitlock replaced Perez, and Allen's sacrifice fly to center made it 3-0.

Odor hit a 419-foot two-run homer off lefty Darwinzon Hernandez into the bleachers in right-centerfield in the seventh for a 5-0 lead. LaMarre and Allen then walked, and two outs later, Brandon Workman walked Gary Sanchez, Torres and Gittens to make it 7-0.

Zack Britton picked up two strikeouts and allowed two walks in the eighth before being replaced by Lucas Luetge, who allowed an RBI single by Renfroe.

LaMarre's opposite-field two-run homer in the eighth made it 9-1.

That was a large enough cushion for Aaron Boone to bring in struggling Aroldis Chapman for the ninth. He retired Kevin Plawecki on a fly ball that drove Brett Gardner to the centerfield wall, struck out Dalbec on a splitter and got Kike Hernandez on a grounder.