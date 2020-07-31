Jordan Montgomery admired CC Sabathia from afar and then from up close when he eventually made it to the big leagues and shared a clubhouse with the veteran.

And so Montgomery could not have received a better endorsement than the one given by Sabathia, a mentor and close friend who retired after the 2019 season and who likely is Cooperstown-bound, before the Yankees’ home opener Friday.

“I think he’s going to be great this year, I think he’s going to be great going forward,” Sabathia said after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. “Sky’s the limit for him.”

Montgomery honored those words Friday night. The 27-year-old lefthander made few mistakes in his 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run, five hits and a walk in the Yankees’ 5-1 victory over the Red Sox at the Stadium.

It was the Yankees’ fifth win in six tries to open this strangest of seasons.

Montgomery, terrific in both Spring Training I and Spring Training II but still plagued by questions after missing most of 2018 and 2019 while recovering from Tommy John surgery, earned his first victory since April 21, 2018. He threw 81 pitches and struck out four.

Montgomery was supported by two-run homers by Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner and a solo shot by Gio Urshela. It was the third homer in as many games for Judge and the first for Urshela and Gardner.

Chad Green struck out four in an electric two innings and Adam Ottavino recorded the final out of the eighth. Gardner’s 401-foot homer into the second deck in right off righty Colten Brewer in the bottom of the eighth made the ninth a non-save situation, so Jonathan Holder finished up.

All of it was part of what had to go down as the most unusual home opener in club history — one played before no fans.

Pregame ceremonies included the teams’ starters being introduced and lining up along the third- and first-base lines — at a responsible social distance — broadcaster Suzyn Waldman, a former Broadway performer, belting out an incredible national anthem and a moving tribute to local health care workers from the metropolitan area.

The Red Sox (3-5) took a 1-0 lead in the third when Michael Chavis teed off on a belt-high 1-and-0 fastball and sent it to the seats in left. Jose Peraza and Kevin Pillar — a longtime Yankees-killer from his day with the Blue Jays — singled back-to-back with one out, but Pillar got caught straggling too far off first on J.D. Martinez’s liner to short right and Judge nailed him by a half-step for the double play.

The Yankees grabbed the lead for good in the bottom half against righthander Ryan Weber.

DJ LeMahieu continued a torrid start to the season with a leadoff single — he’s 10-for-22 after three more hits Friday — and Judge followed with a rocket to right-center on a hanging first-pitch curveball for a 2-1 lead. Centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. leaped against the wall in an attempt to catch it and briefly got his right foot stuck in the wall.

Montgomery hit Rafael Devers to start the fourth inning and Xander Bogaerts followed with a sharp single to left. Montgomery struck out Christian Vazquez, who came in with four homers, on three pitches but booted Alex Verdugo's trickler back to the mound for an error that loaded the bases. Montgomery, however, got Chavis to hit a 2-and-2 changeup to Urshela, who started an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.

Urshela, who flied to the wall in right in the second, hit one over the wall in right to lead off the fourth for a 3-1 lead.

Weber, shelled by the Orioles last Sunday in his first start of the season, allowed three runs, four hits and four walks in 3 1/3 innings.