Yankees-Red Sox in London

The Yankees will take on the AL East rival Red Sox in a two-game series on Saturday and Sunday at London Stadium. Here's a look at the series across the pond, as well as the events in London leading up to it.

Yankees players speak to young fans during a
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Yankees players speak to young fans during a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

Former Yankee Masahiro Tanaka signs a ball for
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Former Yankee Masahiro Tanaka signs a ball for a young fan during a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

Young fans line up as Yankees manager Aaron
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Young fans line up as Yankees manager Aaron Boone points during a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

Former Yankee Mariano Rivera watches players during a
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Former Yankee Mariano Rivera watches players during a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

From right, Yankee controlling owner Hal Steinbrenner, his
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

From right, Yankee controlling owner Hal Steinbrenner, his wife Christina DiTullio, Jessica Steinbrenner and Jennifer Steinbrenner Swindal during a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

Former Yankees Nick Swisher, right, Alex Rodriguez and
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Former Yankees Nick Swisher, right, Alex Rodriguez and Carlos Beltran, left, chat during a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

Former Yankee Masahiro Tanaka waves as other players
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Former Yankee Masahiro Tanaka waves as other players applaud before the start of a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

Former Yankee Mariano Rivera signs baseball cap for
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Former Yankee Mariano Rivera signs baseball cap for young fans during a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

Former Yankees players listen before the start of
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Former Yankees players listen before the start of a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

Yankee controling owner Hal Steinbrenner, left, and president
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Yankee controling owner Hal Steinbrenner, left, and president Randy Levine chat during a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

Former Yankee Nick Swisher, center, teaches young fans
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

Former Yankee Nick Swisher, center, teaches young fans during a private Baseball Clinic in London on Thursday.

The Boston Red Sox clubhouse is prepared during
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

The Boston Red Sox clubhouse is prepared during an unveiling of the London Stadium in London, Thursday.

A general view of the field during an
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

A general view of the field during an unveiling of the London Stadium in London on Thursday.

The Yankees clubhouse with the locker of Aaron
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

The Yankees clubhouse with the locker of Aaron Judge and Masahiro Tanaka, left, is seen during an unveiling of the London Stadium in London on Thursday.

A view of a batting cage during an
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

A view of a batting cage during an unveiling of the London Stadium in London on Thursday ahead of the Yankees-Red Sox series, marking MLB's debut in Europe.

A view of the field during an unveiling
Photo Credit: AP/Frank Augstein

A view of the field during an unveiling of the London Stadium in London on Thursday.

