LONDON – Saturday night London Stadium played like Coors Field souped up on PEDs.

Less than 24 hours later, in cooler temperatures but consistent sun, things were somewhat different.

But not dramatically.

After Stephen Tarpley allowed three home runs in a four-run first, the Yankees gradually chipped away, then erupted with a nine-run seventh that propelled them to a 12-8 victory to complete a two-game sweep of the London Series.

The Yankees (54-28), winners in 13 of their last 14 games, increased their lead in the AL East over the third-place Red Sox (44-40), whose bullpen proved equally bad on both sides of the Atlantic, to 11 games. The Bombers entered the day seven games clear of the second-place Rays.

Gary Sanchez, without a hit in the series, snapped the mini-skid with a two-run single in the seventh, an inning in which the Yankees sent 14 to the plate, to make it 5-4. Gio Urshela’s two-run single later in the inning made it 7-4 and improved the infielder to 5-for-7 with 12 RBI this season with the bases loaded. D.J. LeMahieu, coming off a four-hit, five-RBI performance the night before, started the rally with a single. He came up again with the bases loaded and delivered a two-run double, improving the infielder to 35-for-72 this season with runners in scoring position (8-for-10 with the bases loaded).

Taking the mound with a 12-4 lead in the eighth, Chance Adams helped put the Red Sox back into it, necessitating Zack Britton to come on in the inning. Britton allowed a Sam Travis hit and walk to Mookie Betts, loading the bases for Rafael Devers, the tying run. After falling behind 3-and-0, Devers grounded weakly to first to end the threat.

Those in the sellout crowd Sunday had a similar experience to those in attendance Saturday night when the Yankees won, 17-13, in the third-longest nine-inning game in big-league history (4 hours, 42 minutes), a slugfest that saw the teams combine for 37 hits, including six homers (three by each club).

The teams totaled 28 hits in Sunday’s four-plus hour slog and, oddly, given how the ball flew in the ballpark, the Yankees hit just one homer. It was a solo shot in the eighth that made it 12-4 and extended the Yankees MLB record home-run streak to 31 games.

After the Red Sox launched three in the first off Tarpley – Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez went back-to-back and Christian Vazquez added the third – Yankees pitching shut the door, until Adams’ came on.

That group, to the surprise of more than a few, was led by Luis Cessa. The righthander, who brought a 5.11 ERA into the game, allowed four hits and struck out two over four scoreless innings.

The Yankees quickly responded to Boston’s homer splurge. Edwin Encarnacion led off the second against Red Sox lefthander Eduardo Rodriguez with a walk, Didi Gregorius, who had three RBIs Saturday, reached on an infield single and Gleyber Torres walked to load the bases for Gio Urshela. The third baseman grounded to short but the Red Sox were sloppy trying to turn the double play, only able to record one out as Encarnacion scored to make it 4-1. Brett Gardner, who also had three RBIs Saturday, then scorched a grounder on this concrete-like turf that skipped into the outfield, the RBI single making it 4-2. Rodriguez pitched well otherwise, allowing those two runs and four hits over 5 1/3 effective innings.