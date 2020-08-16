The Yankees keep producing good results even as their biggest names continue to vanish.

On Sunday, DJ LeMahieu (sprained left thumb) was added to an injured list that already included Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. The Yankees found a way to keep winning anyway, beating the struggling Red Sox, 4-2, on a cool night at the Stadium.

That left the Yankees at 15-6 and dropped the Red Sox to 6-16.

J.A. Happ finally turned in a strong starting performance after stumbling his first two times and Mike Ford had a home run and three RBIs as the Yankees extended their winning streak to five games. It is their second winning streak of at least five games, following the six straight they won July 29-Aug. 3.

The Yankees have beaten Boston in their last nine meetings.

Zack Britton allowed an unearned run because of his own two-out error in the ninth and the Red Sox brought the tying run to the plate, but he struck out Kevin Plawecki to end the game. Britton struck out the side in earning his eighth save in eight tries.

Happ (1-2) cruised through 5 2/3 innings with an economy of pitches and allowed one run, three hits and two walks. In four of his first five innings, he needed 13 or fewer pitches to retire the Sox. He induced a pair of double plays, on Rafael Devers in the first and Christian Vazquez in the fourth.

If there was one pitch he probably wanted back, it was a 1-and-1 slider to Kevin Pillar with two outs in the third. Pillar hit it into the leftfield stands and brought the Red Sox within 2-1.

In the first inning, Ford followed singles by Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman with a two-out RBI single to center for a 1-0 lead. The Yankees made it 2-0 in the second on Aaron Hicks’ run-scoring double that caromed off the first-base bag over the head of the leaping Michael Chavis and into rightfield.

Ford’s second home run of the season came in the third inning for a 4-1 lead. After Gleyber Torres beat out an infield hit, Ford sent Chris Mazza’s 2-and-0 pitch into the rightfield stands where the grandstand meets the bleachers. It was a 421-foot shot, according to Statcast.

It wasn’t unreasonable to wonder what exactly was at stake for Happ in Sunday night’s start. In his first two outings of the season, he pitched a total of seven innings to a 10.29 ERA. When the club had an opportunity to skip someone in the rotation last week because of a pair of off days, it was Happ who was bypassed instead of Jordan Montgomery, who had appeared to be No. 5 out of five.

When manager Aaron Boone was asked before first pitch if Happ’s rotation spot was on the line Sunday, he replied, “I don’t know if I’d put it that way because I'm looking forward to [Happ] going out there and pitching well for us.”

He added, “This is only his third start, obviously. He’s had some difficult circumstances, obviously, with getting pushed back a couple of days at the start [of the season] and then getting skipped. So it hasn't been ideal, certainly [there’s] adversity in there. But I'm expecting him to go out there and give us a really good chance to win the game tonight.”

The two-year, $34 million contract Happ signed with the Yankees before the 2019 season included a vesting option for $17 million in 2021 based on starts and/or innings pitched. Boone said that was not part of the calculus when he went with Montgomery over Happ on Aug. 11.

“From my standpoint, it has nothing to do with anything other than that was my decision based on making a call at that point where we were with those off days of having him or [Montgomery] go,” Boone said. “I just, I chose to go with Monty.”

Happ was lifted with two outs in the sixth after issuing a four-pitch walk to Devers, and Adam Ottavino recorded the final out of the inning and the first of the seventh. Chad Green got the last two outs in the seventh and retired the side in order in the eighth.