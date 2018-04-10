TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees vs. Red Sox

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees face the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at Fenway Park.

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees in the bullpen before the game against the Boston Red Sox April 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox enters the bullpen before the game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Fenway Park on April 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Mookie Betts #50 of the Boston Red Sox and Christian Vazquez #7 celebrate after scoring runs against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox scores a run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Fenway Park on April 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees laughs with Eduardo Nunez #36 of the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on April 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

David Price #24 of the Boston Red Sox looks on from the dugout before the game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on April 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Maddie Meyer

Luis Severino #40 of the New York Yankees pitches against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Fenway Park on April 10, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

