TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Evening
54° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees vs. Red Sox

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

The Yankees host the Red Sox in a three-game series April 8-10 at Yankee Stadium in a battle between the two best teams in MLB.

Print

MORE PHOTOS

John Sterling attends Annual Charity Day Hosted By John Sterling's home run calls for Yankees Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez watches his three-run homer Yankees-Astros series photos New York Yankees' Tyler Austin, right, scuffles with Yankees, Red Sox brawl at Fenway Park Boston Red Sox's Sandy Leon scores as New Yankees vs. Red Sox New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius slides past Tampa Yankees' home opener vs. Rays Members of the grounds crew at Yankee Stadium Yankee Stadium in the snow Yankees starter Luis Severino delivers against the Toronto Yankees Opening Day 2018 in Toronto Aaron Judge on set for his series of Aaron Judge in ESPN 'This is SportsCenter' commercials Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius covers his face on Yankees work out in Toronto before Opening Day Fighter Jets fly over the new Yankee Stadium Yankees Opening Day fun facts Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees looks 15 best MLB players making under $1M for 2018