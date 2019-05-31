Yankees vs. Red Sox

See photos from the Yankees' 4-1 win over the Red Sox on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge looks on from the dugout during an MLB baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees' Gio Urshela slides safely into second base ahead of a tag by Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez during the fourth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ reacts against the Boston Red Sox during an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers a pitch against the New York Yankees during the first inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu hits an RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu stands on second base after his RBI double against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks hits a two-run single against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez forces out New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez and throws to first base for a double play during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu slides home on the two-run single hit by Yankees' Aaron Hicks during the third inning against the Boston Red Sox in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees starting pitcher J.A. Happ delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the fifth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres reacts after he tags out Boston Red Sox' Eduardo Nunez on a throw from Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez to end the top of the fifth inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on after he throws to Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres to tag out Boston Red Sox second baseman Eduardo Nunez to end the top of the fifth inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

Yankees second baseman DJ LeMahieu scores on his solo home run against the Red Sox during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium on Friday.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the seventh inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres forces out Boston Red Sox' Andrew Benintendi and throws to first base for a double play to end the top of the eighth inning in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees Aaron Judge, left, congratulates DJ LeMahieu after their 4-1 win against the Boston Red Sox in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu, right, celebrate their 4-1 win against the Boston Red Sox in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.

New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez and DJ LeMahieu, right, celebrate their 4-1 win against the Boston Red Sox in an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Friday, May 31, 2019.