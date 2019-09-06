The Yankees fell to the AL East rival Boston Red Sox, 6-1, in the opener of a three-game series on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Fenway Park in Boston.

Yankees first baseman Luke Voit reaches for a high throw to get Red Sox rightfielder Mookie Betts out at first during the third inning at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

Yankees third baseman DJ LeMahieu fields the ball during the fourth inning against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

Christian Vazquez of the Red Sox tags out Gary Sanchez of the Yankees at home plate in the seventh inning of a game at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

Mike Tauchman of the Yankees misplays a ball hit off of the Green Monster in the fourth inning of a game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

Brett Gardner of the Yankees returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the fifth inning of a game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

Red Sox centerfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is caught stealing second base by Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres during the third inning at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

Fans cheer as Domingo German of the Yankees returns to the dugout after being pulled from the game in the fifth inning against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

Mookie Betts of the Red Sox and Rafael Devers of the Red Sox score in the fifth inning of a game against the Yankees at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

Domingo German of the Yankees pitches in the first inning of a game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

Domingo German of the Yankees looks on as Mitch Moreland of the Red Sox rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning of a game at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

Mitch Moreland of the Red Sox crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the fourth inning as Gary Sanchez of the Yankees blows a bubble during a game at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

The Yankees' Brett Gardner celebrates his solo home run with Mike Tauchman during the fifth inning of the team's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.

The Yankees' Domingo German pitches during the first inning of the team's game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Boston.