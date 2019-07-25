Yankees vs. Red Sox

See pictures from the game Yankees and Red Sox game at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, July 25, 2019.

Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka leaves the game during the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston o0n July 25, 2019.

Masahiro Tanaka of the Yankees is pulled by Manager Aaron Boone in the fourth inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 25, 2019.

Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts celebrates after hitting a two-run double as Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres looks to the outfield in the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston.

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge reacts after flying out to end the second inning against the Boston Red Sox in a baseball game at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston.

Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox reacts as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run in the arts inning of a game against the Yankees at Fenway Park on July 25, 2019 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Andrew Benintendi and Brock Holt high five Mookie Betts of the Boston Red Sox after scoring in the first inning of game against the Yankees at Fenway Park on July 25, 2019 in Boston.

Home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn talks to Manager Alex Cora after Brock Holt of the Boston Red Sox was ejected in the third inning of a game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on July 25, 2019 in Boston.

Boston Red Sox's Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a two-run double in the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, middle, keeps Brock Holt away from home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn as he is ejected for arguing a called strike in the third inning of a baseball game against the Yankees at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston.

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts gestures after hitting a three run home run against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Fenway Park in Boston on July 25, 2019.

Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka of Japan pitches against the Boston Red Sox Xander Bogaerts during the first inning at Fenway Park in Boston on July 25, 2019.

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Rick Porcello pitches against the Yankees during the first inning at Fenway Park in Boston on July 25, 2019.

Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt walks to the dugout after he was ejected for arguing a called strike in the third inning of a baseball game against the Yankees at Fenway Park, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Boston.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanakam stands on the mound as pitching coach Larry Rothschild and Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka approach during the first inning at Fenway Park in Boston on July 25, 2019.