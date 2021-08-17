The Yankees entered Tuesday's doubleheader 1.5 games back of Oakland for the second wild card in the American League, with the Red Sox a half-game ahead of Oakland for the first wild card.

Andrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees tags out Hunter Renfroe #10 of the Boston Red Sox ending the first inning of the first game of doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Andrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees tags out Hunter Renfroe #10 of the Boston Red Sox ending the first inning of the first game of double header at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

New York Yankees' Andrew Velazquez celebrates after tagging out Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe during the first inning at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 17, 2021.

Fans watch during the first inning between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 17, 2021.

Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers runs to first base for a single during the first inning against the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 17, 2021.

Boston Red Sox' Tanner Houck delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 17, 2021.

Jordan Montgomery #47 of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in the first game of double header at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Andrew Velazquez #71 of the New York Yankees throws for an out during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in the first game of double header at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.

Gio Urshela #29 of the New York Yankees walks on the field before the first game of double header against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021.