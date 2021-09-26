The Yankees scored four runs in the top of the eighth inning to complete the series sweep of the Red Sox in Fenway Park on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 26: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 26: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees throws his bat after hitting a home run in the top of the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run double in the top of the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs on his two-run double in the top of the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 26: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting a two-run double in the top of the eighth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on September 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

New York Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton celebrates his two-run home run with Joey Gallo, right, that also drove in Aaron Judge, center, during the eighth inning at Fenway Park on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Boston.

Yankees outfielder Joey Gallo misses the catch on a fly ball hit by Boston Red Sox's Kyle Schwarber, allowing Alex Verdugo to score during the seventh inning of a 2-2 game at Fenway Park on Sept. 26, 2021.

Boston Red Sox's Jose Iglesias, right, scores ahead of the throw to New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez on a sacrifice fly by Christian Vazquez during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Boston.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 26: Jose Iglesias #12 of the Boston Red Sox scores on a sacrifice-fly by Christian Vazquez #7 of the Boston Red Sox in the bottom of the seventh inning of the game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on September 26, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

Boston Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts drops the bat after striking out swinging as New York Yankees' Gary Sanchez (24) heads to the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge looks to field the ball on a flyout by Boston Red Sox's Hunter Renfroe during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)