Sunday Night Baseball: Yankees vs. Red Sox

The Yankees hosted the Boston Red Sox on Sunday Night Baseball in the rubber game of a three-game series on July 1 at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks is greeted in the dugout after his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge greets center fielder Aaron Hicks after his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks watches the flight of his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks greets Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka after his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka rounds the bases on his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka hits a solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. can't reach the home run hit by New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka reacts after he scores on his solo home run as Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez looks on during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is greeted in the dugout after he scores against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge singles against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino reacts after he strikes out Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez to end the top of the third inning in a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres rounds the bases on his three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres reacts as he scores on his three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

Boston Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts can just watch the three-run home run hit by New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres hits a three-run home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton greets Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge after his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge rounds third base on his solo home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge follows through on his solo home run off Boston Red Sox starting pitcher David Price during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers a pitch against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.