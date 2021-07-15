TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees-Red Sox game postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests

A general, aerial view of Yankee Stadium before

A general, aerial view of Yankee Stadium before Opening Day 2021. Credit: New York Yankees

By Nick Klopsis nicholas.klopsis@newsday.com @nickklopsis
Print

The Yankees' series opener against the Red Sox on Thursday night has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees' ranks.

"Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing," Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the Yankees have three positive tests and another three pending. Cashman said that most of the six players had been vaccinated.

"As of right now, everybody is OK," Cashman said.

Earlier in the day, the Yankees placed lefties Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 injured list. Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga also was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, but manager Aaron Boone would not say at the time if it resulted from a positive test or exposure to someone who might have tested positive. Cashman said Thursday that Loaisiga stayed behind in Houston to quarantine.

No scheduling update was immediately available.

Headshot of Newsday employee Nick Klopsis on June

Nick Klopsis is Newsday.com's sports editor. He often can be found studying NFL and college football film for his latest draft breakdown.

New York Sports

Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka before Game 3
Baseball players at the Olympics with Yankees, Mets ties
NYCFC forward Talles Magno poses after signing with
NYCFC to begin busy stretch of schedule without Talles Magno
Stony Brook Seawolves forward India Pagan shoots a
Olympics, Stony Brook and Puerto Rico: A lot of firsts for Pagan
Then-San Francisco Giants scouting director Dick Tidrow at
Dick Tidrow, former Mets and Yankees pitcher, dies at 74
Mike Piazza #31 of the Mets in action
Mets to wear black jerseys for Friday home games beginning July 30
Team WNBA's Kahleah Copper shoots around United States'
Ogunbowale leads WNBA All-Stars past Olympic team
Didn’t find what you were looking for?