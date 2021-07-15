The Yankees' series opener against the Red Sox on Thursday night has been postponed because of positive COVID-19 tests within the Yankees' ranks.

"Following positive COVID-19 tests within the New York Yankees organization, tonight’s game between the Yankees and the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium has been postponed to allow for continued testing and contact tracing," Major League Baseball said in a statement.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said the Yankees have three positive tests and another three pending. Cashman said that most of the six players had been vaccinated.

"As of right now, everybody is OK," Cashman said.

Earlier in the day, the Yankees placed lefties Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 injured list. Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga also was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday, but manager Aaron Boone would not say at the time if it resulted from a positive test or exposure to someone who might have tested positive. Cashman said Thursday that Loaisiga stayed behind in Houston to quarantine.

No scheduling update was immediately available.