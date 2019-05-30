TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees-Red Sox rained out, postponed to Aug. 3

The tarp is on the field as rain

The tarp is on the field as rain falls prior to a game between the Yankees and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Monday, May 13, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Yankees and the Red Sox will have to wait one more day to renew their rivalry.

With thunderstorms and heavy rain expected across the area, Thursday night's series opener between the two AL East rivals was postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

J.A. Happ, who was scheduled to pitch Thursday night, now will take the mound Friday night, followed by Domingo German on Saturday and CC Sabathia on Sunday.

No further information about the postponement was immediately available.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

