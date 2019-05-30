Yankees-Red Sox rained out, postponed to Aug. 3

The Yankees and the Red Sox will have to wait one more day to renew their rivalry.

With thunderstorms and heavy rain expected across the area, Thursday night's series opener between the two AL East rivals was postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Aug. 3 at 7 p.m.

J.A. Happ, who was scheduled to pitch Thursday night, now will take the mound Friday night, followed by Domingo German on Saturday and CC Sabathia on Sunday.

No further information about the postponement was immediately available.