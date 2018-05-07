Looks like they’ll have to play things out in the AL East after all.

After Yankees/Red Sox I, 2018 edition, the Bombers departed Boston on April 12 in a state of uncertainty.

They had been outscored, 27-14, in losing two of three games, dropping to an unimpressive 6-7 and 4 ½ games behind the Red Sox. That gap would grow to 7 ½ games on April 20 following a loss to Toronto and a subsequent Boston victory the same day that pushed the Red Sox to 17-2, the best start in franchise history. Though absurdly early in the season, there were rumblings of a Red Sox runaway in the division.

Since?

Boston has returned to earth, going 8-7 to bring a still excellent 25-9 record into a three-game series that starts Tuesday at the Stadium. But the second-place Yankees have reeled off 15 wins in their last 16 games, the stretch pushing them to 24-10, one game behind.

“We were 7 ½ games out at some point,” general manager Brian Cashman told Newsday by phone Monday morning. “What was their start, 17 and 2? That’s pretty spectacular. Period. That creates a lot of distance between you and the field so that’s a historic start in its own right and certainly one I’m glad we’ve been able to cut into.”

Ace righthander Luis Severino (5-1, 2.11 ERA), coming off his first career complete-game shutout last Wednesday in Houston, gets the ball in the first game, opposed by Boston lefty Drew Pomeranz (1-1 6.14).

And while fans from both clubs, which have World-Series-or-bust expectations for the season, and media are contributing to plenty of hype for this early May series, it’s a different perspective around the Yankees.

“Look, Red Sox-Yankees is always big and obviously they’re a great team so we understand they’ll be a lot of excitement around it,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “But we’ll also treat it like, ‘We get Pomeranz the first night, what’s our approach, what’s our game plan? [Let’s] go make him earn it.’ I’m confident our guys will come out and do that.”

The previous series, of course, included two bench-clearing incidents April 11, the more dramatic of which saw Tyler Austin charge the mound after getting hit by Boston’s Joe Kelly. In the fracas, Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin was ejected after yelling at Red Sox manager Alex Cora, who made, Nevin said, an “unprofessional” gesture at him.

Austin was suspended five games — it was lessened to four games after appeal — while Kelly was suspended six games (his appeal was denied).

“I don’t want to get into all that,” Austin said of potentially facing Kelly again. “But I think we’re all excited to play Boston.”

Austin, like his manager and teammates, said the Red Sox just happen to be next on the schedule. The goal is to continue the caliber of play from the last two-plus weeks.

“We’re coming out to compete and to win ballgames, whether it’s Boston or whoever it is, we’re just coming out to try and win ballgames,” Austin said. “It’s exciting [to battle for first place], but we’re not going to take them any different than we have anybody else.”

The respective offenses jump off the page. The Yankees came into Monday ranked first in Major League Baseball in runs (197), second in OBP (.335), tied for second in homers (48), and third in OPS (.780). The Red Sox are first in slugging (.460) and OPS (.792), second in runs (192), tied for third in homers (46), and fifth in OBP (.332). The Yankees rank fifth in baseball with a 3.43 ERA; Boston is sixth (3.45).

“We’ll enjoy this day off [Monday] after 18 in a row and then come ready,” Dellin Betances said. “Obviously, Boston’s been playing great ball to start the season so it’ll be a fun series. Great atmosphere. I can’t wait.”

With Steven Marcus