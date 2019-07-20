And then, sometimes you can predict baseball.

The Rockies and their cadre of bad starting pitching didn’t seem a good matchup for the red-hot Yankees and, indeed, it hasn’t been two games into this series that’s been a predictable mismatch.

The Yankees knocked out the latest victim, Antonio Senzatela, after 1 1/3 innings Saturday in cruising to an 11-5 victory in front of 41,499 on the blistering 94-degree afternoon.

It was the 23rd victory in 29 games for the Yankees, who have the best record in the Majors at 64-33 and took a nine-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East into the day (the Rays played host to the White Sox Saturday night).

Masahiro Tanaka benefited from the early run support – the Yankees had nine runs and 11 hits through 3 1/3 innings – though his stuff was terrific through five innings regardless. Tanaka, a master of pitch efficiency through five, having thrown 47, finally was touched up in a five-run sixth that included a three-run homer by Nolan Arenado. Tanaka (7-5) allowed five runs and seven hits over six innings.

Still, at that point the Yankees, who totaled 14 hits on the day, getting three from Gleyber Torres, led 9-5.

The Bombers, after winning the series opener Friday night, 8-2, jumped on Senzaleta, who came in 8-6 but with a 5.79 ERA, immediately.

Two batters and 10 pitches in, they had the lead.

DJ LeMahieu made it 25 out of his last 27 games with at least one hit with a leadoff single and Aaron Judge followed by ripping a 2-and-2 fastball into the gap in left-center for an RBI double that made it 1-0. Judge tagged on Aaron Hicks’ long fly out to center, then was cut down at the plate on Edwin Encarnacion’s grounder to shortstop Trevor Story.

No matter. The Yankees added on in the second. And on. And on.

Didi Gregorius led off with a double and Torres slashed a single to left. Senzatela fielded the throw back into the infield and tried for Torres at second, the throw sailing into outfield. The error allowed Gregorius to score and put Torres on third. Romine, getting the start for Gary Sanchez, dumped an RBI single to right-center to make it 3-0. After Brett Gardner struck out, LeMahieu and Judge walked to load the bases. Hicks’ RBI single made it 4-0 and Encarnacion continued swinging a hot bat, rifling a two-run double down the leftfield line to make it 6-0 and end, mercifully for the Rockies, Senzatela’s afternoon.

It was more production with the bases loaded this season, situations in which the Yankees entered the day slashing .415/.447/.671 with six doubles, five grand slams and 104 RBI.

Righty Chad Bettis replaced Senzatela in the second, got out of it and pitched a scoreless third before being hit hard in the fourth. Hicks led off with a walk and, after Encarnacion popped out, Voit had a 0-and-2 91-mph fastball glance off his jaw area. Gregorius’s RBI single made it 7-0 and Torres’ two-run single finished Bettis’ day.

Voit was replaced in the field an inning later and underwent testing for a concussion, the results of which came back "clear," according to the Yankees.