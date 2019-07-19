TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees vs. Rockies

The Yankees play the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees celebrates
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees celebrates his third inning grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Bronx.

DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees singles during the
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees singles during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Bronx.

DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees singles during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Bronx.

Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies pitches
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

J.A. Happ #34 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.A. Happ of the New York Yankees stands on the mound during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Bronx.

J.A. Happ #34 of the New York Yankees
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

J.A. Happ of the New York Yankees pitches during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Bronx.

