Yankees vs. Rockies

The Yankees play the Colorado Rockies in the Bronx on Friday, July 19, 2019.

Edwin Encarnacion of the New York Yankees celebrates his third inning grand slam home run against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Bronx.

DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees singles during the third inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Bronx.

Kyle Freeland #21 of the Colorado Rockies pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

J.A. Happ of the New York Yankees stands on the mound during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on Friday, July 19, 2019 in the Bronx.