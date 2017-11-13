Yankees to win Rookie of the Year award

Here's a look at each Yankees player to win the Rookie of the Year award, which has been given baseball's best first-year player each season since 1947.

Gil McDougald, 1951 McDougald became the first Yankee to win the prize, batting .306 with 14 home runs and 63 RBIs in 1951. McDougald's award was controversial as he narrowly defeated Chicago's Minnie Minoso, the first Black Cuban in the major leagues, despite trailing in nearly every statistical category.

Bob Grim, 1954 Grim was the first Yankees rookie to win 20 games since 1910 en route to his Rookie of the Year award. He finished the 1954 season 20-6 with a 3.26 ERA and 108 strikeouts.

Tony Kubek, 1957 Kubek hit .297 with 39 RBIs in 1957 and ran away with the Rookie of the Year race, but his most memorable moment came in October. He had one of the best World Series games ever by a rookie in Game 3, going 3-for-5 with two homers.

Tom Tresh, 1962 Tresh had the best hitting season of his career as a rookie in 1962, batting .286 with 93 RBIs. He also hit 20 home runs and 26 doubles on his way to the award.

Stan Bahnsen, 1968 Bahnsen was one of the Yankees' best pitchers in his rookie campaign of 1968, going 17-12 with a 2.05 ERA and 162 strikeouts. He made the team out of spring training despite arriving late to camp due to an army reserve commitment, which also kept him from pitching during the week at times throughout the season.

Thurman Munson, 1970 Munson was just short of rookie qualification in 1969, so he made the most of it in 1970. He batted .302 with 57 RBIs. Munson had 80 assists and threw out 52 percent of would-be base-stealers to earn 23 of 24 first place votes.

Dave Righetti, 1981 Righetti still was in the minors when the 1981 season began, but a slow start and a strike-shortened campaign didn't hold him back. He made just four appearances in the first half before the strike but was electric over 11 starts in August and September. He finished the year 8-4 with a 2.05 ERA and 89 strikeouts.