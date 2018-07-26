Aaron Judge left Thursday night’s game against the Royals after getting hit on the right wrist by a pitch and is getting an MRI at a local hospital, the Yankees announced.

Judge was hit in the first inning by Royals starter Jakob Junis and stayed in the game before being pinch hit for in the fourth inning by Miguel Andujar. Judge singled softly in his second plate appearance.

He saw team doctor Chris Ahmad before leaving to get an MRI at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.