TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
76° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Aaron Judge leaves Yankees’ game vs. Royals after being hit by pitch on wrist

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is hit by a

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is hit by a pitch in the first inning against the Royals at Yankee Stadium on Thursday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Sal Cacciatore salvatore.cacciatore@newsday.com
Print

Aaron Judge left Thursday night’s game against the Royals after getting hit on the right wrist by a pitch and is getting an MRI at a local hospital, the Yankees announced.

Judge was hit in the first inning by Royals starter Jakob Junis and stayed in the game before being pinch hit for in the fourth inning by Miguel Andujar. Judge singled softly in his second plate appearance.

He saw team doctor Chris Ahmad before leaving to get an MRI at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.

New York Sports

Blue Jays starting pitcher J.A. Happ works against Lennon: Yankees made a good deal for Happ
Noah Syndergaard of the Mets pitches in the Noah Syndergaard in line to start against Nats
Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler looks on from the Is Zack Wheeler part of Mets’ future plans?
Yankees infielder Brandon Drury looks for his pitch Drury happy to have opportunity with Blue Jays
Sam Darnold passes at Jets minicamp, June 14, Jets veterans feel good about future with Darnold
Zach Britton of the Yankees speaks during a Britton has gotten it together at the Stadium