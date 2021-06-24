Yankees have everything in good working order in rout of Royals

Don’t look now, but the Yankees may be having a moment.

For 10 weeks the ballclub was inconsistent and enigmatic. An offense that was supposed to be a powerhouse sputtered. The all-around play was fundamentally unsound. Only the stellar pitching of ace Gerrit Cole and the cadre of relievers kept the Yankees afloat in the AL East.

Now, with seven wins in nine games, including Thursday’s 8-1 pounding of the Royals at the Stadium, the Yankees are starting to look like the team they expected to be.

And it’s just in time for this weekend’s three-game series against the first-place Red Sox at Fenway Park. If the Yankees, playing their best ball of the season, keep winning they could come out of the series in striking distance of first place.

The Yankees had pop on Thursday with solo home runs by Aaron Judge and Luke Voit and a three-run shot by red-hot Gary Sanchez that broke the game open in the sixth inning. It was plenty to back righthander Jameson Taillon in perhaps his strongest start as a Yankee.

Taillon (2-4) recorded his first win since May 1 by allowing one run over 6 1/3 innings on five hits and a walk while amassing six strikeouts. It was the only the second time this season he recorded an out in the seventh inning.

The Yankees were averaging fewer than four runs per game before this nine-game run started. During it they are averaging 5.2 runs on 9.9 hits and have hit 18 home runs. And while one could argue that the Yankees still are not cashing in on all their opportunities — they left the bases loaded in an inning again Thursday — they’re playing like they have rediscovered their identity.

Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Rougned Odor all had three hits and Sanchez two hits in the 12-hit attack.

It didn’t take long for Judge to set the tone for the Yankees in this one. In the Yankees’ second at-bat in the first he uncoiled on a 2-and-2 slider from Kansas City starter Brad Keller and drove it over the rightfield wall for a home run. Odor added a run-scoring single — one of his three hits — in the first to come out of it up 2-0.

Judge added a run-scoring single in the second and Voit homered to right in the third as the margin grew to 4-0.

It was Voit’s second home run in the three games since he returned from the 10-day injured list because of an oblique strain. The Yankees are 11-4 when they have Voit in the starting lineup.

The only run Taillon allowed came in the fifth when Royals catcher Sebastian Rivero got his first big-league hit, a double to left that scored Nicky Lopez from first base.

Sanchez continued his torrid run at the plate in the sixth. Anthony Swarzak replaced Keller to start the inning and quickly gave up a single to DJ LeMahieu and a double to Judge. Sanchez smoked Swarzak’s 2-and-2 fastball for a towering homer to left that cleared the visitor’s bullpen.

It was the third time this season and second in this recent run that Sanchez has hit home runs in back-to-back games. The catcher has eight home runs and 18 RBIs over his last 23 games.

Taillon was replaced in the seventh by lefthander Nestor Cortes. He pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings to finish the Royals off.