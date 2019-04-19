Two veterans who unquestionably are the leaders in the Yankees’ clubhouse led on the field Friday night.

Sparked by five solid innings from CC Sabathia and another home run by Brett Gardner, the Yankees beat the Royals, 6-2, in front of 39,668 soggy fans at the Stadium.

Sabathia allowed one run, which was unearned, and three hits. The 38-year-old lefthander walked four and struck out five, leaving him six shy of becoming the 17th pitcher and third lefty to reach 3,000 career strikeouts. He has allowed four hits and no earned runs in 10 innings this season.

Gardner, 35, whose seventh-inning grand slam beat the Red Sox on Wednesday night, hit a two-run homer off Jakob Junis in the third inning to put the Yankees (9-10) ahead for good at 2-1.

Junis is best known by Yankees fans for hitting Aaron Judge in the right wrist with a fastball last July 26, sending him to the disabled list with a chip fracture. Judge missed 45 games.

Junis allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits in 5 1⁄3 innings. Mike Tauchman, who hit his first career homer Tuesday night against the Red Sox, also homered off Junis, giving the Yankees a 3-1 lead in the fifth.

Though Luis Cessa allowed a run in the sixth, it was an overall good night by the bullpen, with Adam Ottavino, Tommy Kahnle and Zack Britton pitching one scoreless inning each.

Sabathia looked as if he had worked out of trouble in the third, but two errors in the inning were too much to overcome. After Martin Maldonado walked, the speedy Terrance Gore laid down a bunt. Sabathia fielded the ball but threw low to first for an error that put runners on second and third.

Sabathia got ahead of Whit Merrifield 0-and-2 before the leadoff man lifted a fly ball to short rightfield. For some reason, third-base coach Mike Jirschele sent Maldonado, not a fast runner, and the catcher was gunned down by Clint Frazier, whose throw brought catcher Kyle Higashioka five feet up the third-base line. But Luke Voit booted a squibber off the bat of Billy Hamilton and Adalberto Mondesi punched a single to right to give the Royals (7-13) a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Tyler Wade singled with one out and Gardner hammered a 2-and-0 fastball into the Yankees’ bullpen in right-center for his fifth homer and No. 101 in his career.

Cessa took over for Sabathia and allowed back-to-back doubles to Hunter Dozier and Alex Gordon to start the sixth, making it 3-2. Jorge Soler’s groundout to second moved Gordon to third. Cessa, however, struck out Chris Owings and Maldonado.

The Yankees added on in the bottom half. Judge led off by sending a screaming liner off the rightfield wall for a double and Voit, who had extended his career-best on-base streak to 30 games in the first with a single, drew a walk. Gleyber Torres then hit a slow roller to the right side that went for an infield single, loading the bases for DJ LeMahieu.

He lined a drive toward the gap in right-center, and centerfielder Hamilton made a terrific diving catch to rob LeMahieu of an extra-base hit. Judge did score on the sacrifice fly to make it 4-2, with Voit going to third. Frazier drew a walk, with ball four going for a run-scoring passed ball and a 5-2 lead. In came lefty Jake Diekman to face Tauchman, who grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

Higashioka led off the seventh against Brad Boxberger with a double and scored when third baseman Dozier threw wildly to first on Wade’s bunt.