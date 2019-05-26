KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Maybe it was just inevitable.

For the Yankees and for Domingo German.

Things had been going remarkably well this season for both and that, for one afternoon, came to a crashing halt.

The Yankees overcame the worst start of German’s season, rallying late to force extra innings after trailing by six.

But a bad-hop grounder by Whit Merrifield to third brought in Billy Hamilton from second in the bottom of the 10th inning, ending the Yankees seven-game winnings streak with an 8-7 loss to the Royals in front of 21,499 at Kauffman Stadium.

Jonathan Holder walked Hamilton with one out and the speedster stole second. After Gio Urshela made a terrific play on a Nicky Lopez grounder, Merrfield’s ground smash hopped past to end it.

German, the 26-year-old righthander who came in with an MLB-best nine victories – as well as an outstanding 2.60 ERA – was shelled for a season-worst seven runs and nine hits, including four homers. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

German came into the day having allowed five homers total over his first 10 games (nine starts).

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Royals righthander Danny Duffy allowed four runs (one earned) and five hits over six strong innings, helping Kansas City improved to 18-34.

An error opened the door for the Bombers in the sixth and Gleyber Torres capitalized with a three-run homer off Duffy that made it 7-4.

The Royals mostly rancid bullpen blew it from there, with former Yankee Ian Kennedy doing the honors. He allowed one-out singles to Clint Frazier (three hits) and Urshela in the ninth, but struck out pinch hitter Brett Gardner on a strange foul tip that deflected off the catcher’s glove and popped several feet in the air before catcher Martin Maldonado corralled it. But DJ LeMahieu’s RBI single made it 7-5 and Luke Voit walked on five pitches to load the bases for Aaron Hicks. The centerfielder got ahead 3-and-1 before lashing a fastball to right, the two-run single tying it at 7.

Now, the big picture.

The AL East-leading Yankees (34-18) still finished this seven-game trip 6-1 and, even with the Sunday setback, have won 11 of their last 13 games and 16 of their last 20.

After German struck out two in a perfect 12-pitch first – both strikeouts coming on curveballs – the Yankees scored against Duffy in the second.

Torres singled with one out and Kendrys Morales walked. Frazier then singled to left on a hanging 1-and-2 curveball to bring in Torres for a 1-0 lead.

German could not provide a shutdown inning. After striking out Alex Gordon swinging at a curveball, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler singled back-to-back. German struck out Ryan O’Hearn on another curveball but hung one on the first pitch to the next batter, Maldonado, who crushed it to left-center, his second homer making it 3-1. It marked the sixth homer allowed in 11 games (10 starts) for German this season, though the third in his last four starts.

Frazier’s defense, an issue from the time he started in the minors, nearly cost German in the third. Whit Merrifield lifted a soft fly toward the line in right where Frazier ran it down, then dropped the ball for a two-base error. German did retire two straight to end the inning.

The long ball cost German again in the fourth when O’Hearn, hitting .174 with a .290 OBP coming in, snapped a 0-for-15 stretch with his fifth homer, an opposite-field laser down the leftfield line to make it 4-1.

Kansas City extended their lead in the fifth. Adalberto Mondesi doubled with one out and, after Alex Gordon grounded into a fielder’s choice, Dozier launched a 1-and-2 fastball to left, his 11th homer making it 6-1. Soler followed by jumping on a first-pitch fastball and sending to left, his 12th homer making it 7-1.

The Royals played to their season-long level of awfulness in the sixth to let the Yankees back in the game. After Duffy retired the first two batters, Mondesi, the shortstop, committed an error on a routine Aaron Hicks grounder. Gary Sanchez doubled and Torres hammered a 0-and-1 slider to center, his 13th homer making it 7-4.