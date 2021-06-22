Gerrit Cole, front and center for weeks now regarding MLB’s intent to crack down on the use of illegal substances applied to baseballs, delivered this bottom line after his most recent start:

"Spin rate’s not everything," Cole said June 16. "You can still pitch well if you don’t have a high spin rate."

Cole’s spin rate, especially on his fastball, has been down since June 3, the day after word leaked of the sport’s intention to eliminate the sticky substances many pitchers apply to baseballs to make them do at times some wicked things.

Tuesday night made it four straight outings in which Cole’s spin rate in general was down, but Tuesday night also made it three straight outings in which Cole pitched well.

His bullpen, however, was another matter and it sent the Yankees to a 6-5 loss to the Royals in front of 21,130 at the Stadium.

The Yankees (38-34), who got a homer and triple from Luke Voit, making his return from the injured list, fell behind 6-3 after Jonathan Loaisiga allowed four runs in the top of the eighth. They pulled within 6-5 on DJ LeMahieu’s two-run homer with one out off Kyle Zimmer in the bottom half but, after Aaron Judge doubled off Scott Barlow, the righty retired two straight to end the threat.

Gio Urshela led off the ninth against righthander Greg Holland with a flared single to right and pinch runner Miguel Andujar went to second when Gleyber Torres struck out swinging on a ball in the dirt that went for a wild pitch. Clint Frazier, after getting ahead 3-and-1 struck out and the scorching Gary Sanchez was intentionally walked. Brett Gardner popped out to end it.

Loaisiga, with a 1.63 ERA over his first 30 appearances this season, allowed five hits in the inning that saw a 3-2 lead turned into a 6-3 deficit.

Though without the swing-and-miss stuff emblematic of so many of his starts the first two months, Cole threw a solid, and at times terrific, seven innings. Cole, 8-3 with a 2.31 ERA coming in, allowed two runs and three hits. The righthander struck out six and walked three.

He nearly ended up with win No. 9 because of Voit.

The first baseman, returning after missing 22 games with a right oblique strain, homered in his first at-bat, a solo shot off righty Brady Singer in the first, then tripled and scored in the seventh – on a wild pitch with Giancarlo Stanton at the plate – to break a 2-2 tie.

Voit skied one to left where Jarrod Dyson jumped at the wall and attempted to make a catch at the same time a fan did. The Yankees wanted fan interference and a homer; the Royals wanted fan interference and an out. Replay central went to the call on the field – a triple, the second of Voit’s career.

Cole kept it a 2-2 game a half-inning before. After walking Michael Taylor with two outs in the seventh – putting two Royals on – Cole talked Aaron Boone into keeping him in. With his 108th, and final, pitch of the night, Cole struck out Nicky Lopez swinging at a 100-mph fastball.

Voit homered off Singer, who allowed two runs and five hits over 3 2/3 innings, in the first and Kyle Higashioka, Cole’s personal catcher since September of last year, made it 2-0 in the second with his sixth homer (and first since May 8 against Max Scherzer and the Nationals).

Cole, his fastball sitting 95-97 mph in the first, walked Carlos Santana with one out in the first but allowed no further damage in the14-pitch inning in which two of the outs were recorded via the ground and one via the air.

Per MLB’s new enforcement rules regarding sticky substances, which went into effect Monday across the sport, all pitchers had their gloves, caps and, in some cases, their belt buckles checked Tuesday. Cole had his hat and glove briefly examined by plate umpire Brian Knight and third baseman umpire, and crew chief, Bill Miller coming off the field at the end of the third and sixth innings with no noticeable reaction.