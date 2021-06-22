Luke Voit returns to Yankees from IL

Luke Voit returned to the Yankees Tuesday night, making it back from the IL a bit sooner than initially had been expected when the first baseman went down with Grade 2 right oblique strain in late May.

How much of an impact he can have on a position that in general this season has been a black hole of sorts when it comes to offensive production is the question.

Going into Tuesday, Yankees’ first basemen this season combined to hit .176 with eight homers and a .548 OPS. Voit, who missed the first part of the season recovering from surgery in late March to repair a left meniscus tear, contributed in a negative sense to that, hitting .182 with one homer and a .530 OPS in 12 games before suffering the oblique injury.

"He looks good," Aaron Boone said. "He looks like he’s in a really good frame of mind. I think he’s feeling really good physically. Obviously, we didn’t rush this rehab, he had quite a few at-bats down there (in the minors), and we feel like he’s in a good spot and ready to contribute."

Voit, who it was assumed would miss 6-8 weeks after the original diagnosis, went a combined 8-for-19 (.421) with two homers, two doubles, five runs and seven RBIs in six rehab games between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Britton OK

Lefty Zack Britton, unavailable Sunday as he was dealing with what Boone called "general soreness," was expected to be available Tuesday.

"He’s good," Boone said before the game. "Talked to him as soon as he got in (Tuesday). He was feeling good."

Britton, only activated June 13 as he started the season on the IL recovering from surgery to repair a bone chip in his elbow, has not allowed a run in three appearances.

Next steps for O’Day, Wilson

Relievers Darren O’Day (right rotator cuff strain) and Justin Wilson (right hamstring strain) started rehab assignments Tuesday with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.