KANSAS CITY, Mo. – They’re all special for Luke Voit, an afterthought much of his professional career until taking over everyday first base duties for the Yankees late last August.

Still, the massive two-run homer the hulking first baseman hit in the seventh inning Saturday afternoon to lead the Yankees to a 7-3 victory over the Royals in the first game of their split doubleheader at Kauffman Stadium was extra meaningful.

Voit, after all, grew up a little over three hours away in Wildwood, Missouri, and had his first professional tryout, in 2009, in this stadium while at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, which is 25 miles west of St. Louis.

Voit, selected by the Royals in the 2009 draft, did not sign and instead went to Missouri State University where he played four years before the Cardinals drafted him in the 22nd round. He remained with the Cardinals organization before they traded him to the Yankees last season.

Needless to say, a lot of local connections and many of them – the 28-year-old said about 60 of them – were in attendance to see his estimated 470-foot homer that gave the Yankees a 5-3 lead.

“It’s pretty cool coming back here, being in the Midwest,” said Voit, who’s hit 27 homers, including 13 this season, in 88 games as a Yankee. “My wife set up a patio for those 60 people out there, so it was pretty cool for my family and friends and guys I played with in college…to hit probably the farthest home run I’ve ever hit in front of them, it was pretty surreal. I was on cloud nine that at-bat.”

With the score tied at 3 – the result of a game-tying three-run homer in the sixth by Whit Merrifield off a mostly brilliant J.A. Happ – Voit stepped in against Royals righthander Scott Barlow. After fouling off a slider, Barlow went with the same pitch and Voit crushed it to left.

“To see where it ended up,” Aaron Boone said. “That was quite a blast.”

Thairo Estrada’s two-run double in the eighth off Barlow made it 7-3.

The AL East-leading Yankees (33-17), winners of six straight games and nine of their last 10, had 10 hits. A suddenly hot Brett Gardner led the way with three while Voit and Estrada each at two.

The offense to a degree overshadowed what mostly had an outstanding bounce-back afternoon by J.A. Happ (4-3).

“Man,” Boone said. “He was so good.”

The lefthander came in with a 5.16 ERA, his previous start, Monday in Baltimore, among the worst of the season as he allowed a season-worst tying six runs and nine hits over 3 2/3 innings.

Saturday, with the best four-seam fastball he’s had all season, Happ struck out a season-best 10 and allowed four hits over six innings.

“I felt stronger with it,” Happ said of the fastball. “And I think that was probably because I was able to mix in some of the other things like the changeup and the slider. That helped it.”

The 36-year-old entered the bottom of the sixth with a 3-0 lead having retired 14 straight, a streak he ran to 15 to start the inning. But Billy Hamilton reached on a bunt single, Nicky Lopez singled sharply to left and Merrifield, who singled in the first – the last Royals hit before Happ’s stretch of 14 straight retired – ripped a 1-and-0 fastball that was high to left for a game-tying three-run homer, the 14th long ball he’s allowed in 11 starts.

“You tip your cap,” Happ said of the Whitfield homer. “He hit a ball at his shoulders.”

Clint Frazier’s two-out, two-run double in the first gave Happ a 2-0 lead and a Gardner triple and subsequent sacrifice fly by Gio Urshela in the sixth made it 3-0.

“Glad he went six innings and got the win,” Boone said of Happ. “It was a dominating effort. He had swings and misses all day on the fastball. I thought he was just locked in from a focus standpoint. Getting the ball and executing all day long.”