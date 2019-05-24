TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees-Royals series opener postponed, will play doubleheader Saturday

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
The Yankees' series opener against the Royals scheduled for Friday in Kansas City has been postponed because of weather, the teams announced.

The game has been rescheduled as the nightcap to a split day-night doubleheader Saturday. First pitch for Game 1 is at 2:15 p.m. Game 2 is scheduled to start at 8:15 p.m.

Lefthander J.A. Happ is scheduled to start the first game, the Yankees announced Friday. The Game 2 starter has yet to be announced.

The Yankees have won five straight and nine of their last 10.

