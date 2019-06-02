CC Sabathia and his balky right knee did everything they were supposed to do Sunday night. It was the rest of the Yankees who looked to be on uneven ground.

The Yankees squandered a good if uneven performance by Sabathia as he went after his 250th win. They were dominated by David Price and committed costly misplays on the basepaths and in rightfield in an 8-5 loss to the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium.

Sabathia, just reinstated from the injury list, left after six innings with a one-run deficit that would balloon. He allowed three earned runs and seven hits, with eight strikeouts, partially saving an overtaxed bullpen. But not even that performance could compensate for Clint Frazier’s misadventures in right, which led to at least two runs, and possibly three, in the later innings. And then Aaron Hicks and Gleyber Torres ran the Yankees out of an inning.

The Yankees trailed by six before making a comeback in the eighth inning, but the rally fell short. The mistakes of innings past bit them just as it seemed as if they could potentially pull this one out.

“The team battled back,” Sabathia said. “We were right there. We had some opportunities to win the game. That’s all you can ask for.”

Necessity has made Sabathia a key cog in the Yankees’ rotation, thanks to injuries. Luis Severino is not expected to return until the second half of the season and James Paxton returned from a knee injury a week ago. That means more emphasis on Domingo German and, yes, Sabathia, who came into Sunday 3-1 with a 3.48 ERA.

He already had reached another milestone this season, becoming only the third lefthander to record 3,000 strikeouts. Before Sunday, he was 6-0 with a 2.09 ERA in his last six starts against the Red Sox.

That was the good news.

The bad news was that he also had allowed home runs in his six last starts, and multiple homers in four of those games.

That bugaboo struck early against the Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez got it started, blasting a cutter into the leftfield stands for a 1-0 lead just three batters in. The Red Sox scored another run in the second.

First baseman Luke Voit made a nice diving stop on a ball hit by Christian Vasquez but lost it in the transfer for an infield hit. Vasquez reached third on Michael Chavis’ single and scored on a single by Eduardo Nuñez.

Xander Bogaerts homered to lead off the fourth, hitting a 78-mph slider.

“I thought pretty good,” Boone said. “Really good compete. Made pitches. Mistake to Bogaerts. I thought J.D. actually hit a great pitch.”

The Yankees finally touched up Price for a couple runs in the fourth, but could have done a lot more damage if not for bad baserunning. Voit homered with one out – the first hit off Price – to make it 3-1. Gary Sanchez, Hicks and Torres all singled, loading the bases for Gio Urshela. His deep sacrifice fly drove in Sanchez, but that’s when things got hairy: a double steal that went south.

Vasquez caught Torres straying too far from first base, and had him all but picked off when Hicks started breaking for home plate. Thus began the long rundown that ended with Hicks nailed at the plate. It wasn’t a called double steal, Hicks said.

The Red Sox got some breathing room in the seventh. Chavis reached on a fielder’s choice and scored when Nunez’s single got by Frazier in right for the error. Nunez scored on Brock Holt’s pinch-hit single off Luis Cessa to make it 5-2. Frazier made another misplay on a single by Andrew Benintendi with two outs – diving and missing it instead of playing it on the hop, allowing Holt to score.

Frazier was serenaded with boos in that inning and in the eighth, when, with the Yankees trailing by five, he let a potentially playable ball by Chavis drop in for an RBI single to make it 8-2. The Yankees got a few runs back in the eighth. Matt Barnes balked with the bases loaded. Hicks hit a run-scoring groundout to make it 8-4, and Torres hit a sacrifice fly to get the Yankees to within three.