Yankees schedule 2020: Opening Day comes earlier than ever

Gleyber Torres of the Yankees gets a force

Gleyber Torres of the Yankees gets a force out at second base during the eighth inning against Brock Holt of the Red Sox during the second game of a doubleheader at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 3. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com
Major League Baseball released the 2020 regular season schedule on Monday and the Yankees will be taking the field earlier than ever before, opening the season at Baltimore on March 26.

The Yankees host the Red Sox at the Stadium May 8-10, July 24-26 and Sept. 8-10. They’ll head to Fenway June 12-14, July 30-Aug. 2 and Aug. 31-Sept. 2. Subway Series dates against the Mets are slated for July 7 and 8 at Yankee Stadium and July 28 and 29 at Citi Field.

The Yankees will face the National League Central in interleague play this year. They’ll travel to Milwaukee (May 19-21), Pittsburgh (June 16-17) and St. Louis (July 17-19), while hosting the Reds (April 17-19), Pirates (May 5-6) and Cubs (June 26-28).

The Mariners will be in the Bronx for Memorial Day, part of a four-game series, but the Yankees hit the road for July 4 in Toronto and Labor Day in Baltimore.

MLB previously announced that the Yankees would take on the White Sox in the ‘Field of Dreams’ game in Dyersville, Iowa, on Aug. 13. It will be the first time an MLB game has been played in the state of Iowa.

The Yankees wrap up the regular season with a seven-game homestand against the Astros and Rays, starting Sept. 21.

