What had been leaked a little over a week ago became official on Monday.

The Yankees will open the 2020 season July 23 at Washington against the defending champion Nationals.

That means a marquee pitching matchup is all but certain: Gerrit Cole, the Yankees’ new ace, taking on the established ace of the Nationals, Max Scherzer.

“[Brett] Gardner called it in a group text a few weeks ago,’’ Cole said during a conference call July 3 of facing Scherzer. “I’m just excited to put the uniform on and get out there. I think it’s an enticing matchup, having pitched against them in the World Series last year [when Cole was an Astro] and them being World Series champs. Hopefully, it draws some good attention and it’s a good matchup. I am really excited for it. I think opening up in D.C. is perfect for the country.”

After kicking off the 60-game schedule with three games in Washington, D.C., the Yankees travel to Philadelphia to take on Joe Girardi — the Bombers' manager from 2008-2017 — and the Phillies for two games July 27 and 28. The Yankees' home opener is a day later against the Phillies, who will play in the Bronx July 29 and 30. The Red Sox follow for a weekend series in the Bronx, where seven of the Yankees’ 10 matchups against their rival will be.

As part of the rejiggered schedule, teams are playing 40 games against divisional opponents and the rest against clubs in their geographically opposite division. Hence, the Yankees are playing teams from the NL East, including the Mets. The Yankees play at the Mets Aug. 21-23 and the Mets come to the Stadium Aug. 28-30. The Yankees have just one trip to the COVID-19 hotspot Florida – Aug. 6-9 against the Rays.

The Yankees finish the season at home with three games against the Marlins, Sept. 25-27.

According to ESPNStatsInfo, 20 of the Yankees' final 23 games are against teams that lost 95-plus games in 2019.