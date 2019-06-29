TODAY'S PAPER
Luis Severino's return date still in doubt 

Luis Severino of the Yankees looks on against

Luis Severino of the Yankees looks on against the Padres at Yankee Stadium on May 27. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
LONDON – The chances of Luis Severino joining the Yankees rotation at some point this season grow slimmer still.

Manager Aaron Boone disclosed before the Yankees took on the Red Sox at London Stadium that the ace righthander, who started the season on the injured list with right rotator cuff inflammation and then had his rehab in early April shut down for six weeks because of a grade two lat strain, is still experiencing “soreness” in the lat area and won’t throw for another 5-7 days.

The Yankees had hoped Severino would be able to throw from a mound at some point this week.

“It’s not optimal, obviously,” general manager Brian Cashman said while his club took batting practice Saturday. “But ultimately it’s about giving the player the time necessary. And he needs more time.”

Does this latest setback make Cashman wonder if Severino, who signed a four-year $40-million extension during spring training, will pitch at all this season?

“No, there’s still time for that,” Cashman said. “It just makes me wonder when we’re going to get the lat right.”

Boone said Severino in recent days underwent another MRI, which showed the lat to be “90 percent healed.”

“He won’t get back on the mound until that’s 100 percent,” Boone said.  

Cashman said “I plan on getting him back,” but, obviously, he did not have an idea of when. And he’ll continue to scour the marketplace, as he was before this setback, for starting pitching before the trade deadline.

“The job is improve on what we’ve got, regardless,” Cashman said. “When he’s available, we’ll easily find a spot for him.” 

