Luis Severino and Dellin Betances are ready to resume their rehab work to rejoin the Yankees. The pitchers, both who went on the injured list in spring training and suffered lat muscle injuries during their initial rehabs, will begin throwing programs on Monday, manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. He also said each was cleared for the move after having follow-up MRI exams.

“I think we’re confident where they are at as far as their recovery and we feel like they are in position to be ready to start this step,” Boone said before Sunday’s 4-2 win over Toronto at the Stadium. “Now their feedback and how they feel and bounce back is always major part of the evaluation and continuing to lay out the program . . . They’re in position to graduate to this point.”

Boone wasn’t about to put an estimate on a timeline for either to return to the big league club. Both will have to build arm strength through long tossing, pitch on flat ground and then advance to throwing to hitters before going on a minor league rehab assignment. Because Betances is a reliever and Severino a starter, it’s more likely Betances could be back first.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said during a radio interview last week that Severino may not have enough time to build back up to a 100-pitch starter and thus could return to the Yankees in any of a number of roles. He said that the team might see an “abbreviated” Severino that throws 65 to 75 pitches in an outing. Boone wasn’t speculating Sunday though about Severino’s role.

“I think we’re way too early in the process and I think Brian was responding to a question, ‘Is that possible?’ Sure, that’s possible,” Boone said. “I think there’s a number of things that are potentially on the table depending on how he progresses, what he gets to. Then we’ll see where we’re at as he builds himself up.”

As to the question of where the righthanders will do their rehab, Boone said “for the most part they’ll do the bulk of that with us and I like them with us here,” but whether the major league club brings them on road trips until they go on minor league rehab assignments remains to be seen.

Extra bases

Boone said that lefthander Jordan Montgomery, who was shut down from his rehab from Tommy John surgery because of shoulder discomfort last month, is throwing again. Asked if you could be a factor for the Yankees before the end of the season, Boone replied “it’s possible.” . . . Edwin Encarnacion took a fastball off the left forearm on Saturday night but had some soreness on Sunday. He didn’t start, but was available off the bench if needed . . . Brett Gardner’s sixth-inning single extended his hitting streak to seven games.