Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ announcement Monday that he planned to sign an executive order decreeing residents in four population-heavy Southeast Florida counties to stay home through the middle of May won’t directly impact the Yankees.

Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa where the Yankees train, established its own safer-at-home order late last week.

During a conference call last Wednesday, manager Aaron Boone estimated about 10 players still were working out at Steinbrenner Field on a limited basis (and not all at once). Indications remain they will continue to be able to do so as long as social distancing protocols, established by the Centers for Disease Control, continue to be followed.

But there are bigger-picture ramifications of DeSantis’ order. When can baseball resume? Some inside baseball still are holding on to June 1 as a possible re-start date, which is becoming increasingly unlikely.

There are four major-league teams — the Astros, Cardinals, Marlins and Nationals — who train in Palm Beach County, one of the four affected counties in the order. The other counties are Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe (the Marlins, of course, play their regular-season home games in Miami-Dade).

The specifics of DeSantis’ order were not immediately released, but the order for Hillsborough County “allowed non-essential activities, so long as social distancing and other CDC Public Healthy Mitigation Strategies requirements are followed.”

Among those are prohibitions against organized activities of groups of 10 or more. And, of course, the average big-league camp has far more players (and staff) participating than that.

Even if camps somehow were given the go-ahead to open by mid-May — which seems unlikely given the ever-increasing spread of the virus in Florida and just about everywhere else in the country — in order to start any kind of regular season by June 1, that would mean only a two-week spring training, which is not realistic.

“We have all four counties united in a common purpose,” DeSantis said Monday. “People from South Florida know it's not always easy to do. But we're all here today to say that we want to win the fight against COVID-19. And so what I'm going to be doing is signing an executive order that codifies a common set of rules regarding safer at home for Southeast Florida. This will build off what Mayor (Carlos) Jimenez (of Miami-Dade County) has already done and gets all four counties operating under the same sheet of music. And the reason why this is important is because we have 60 percent of the cases in the state of Florida in southeast Florida.”

According to nbcmiami.com, Miami-Dade and Broward counties account for 2,737 of the state’s 5,473 cases confirmed by Monday. Of the state’s 63 deaths attributed to the virus, 11 were in Broward and three in Miami-Dade.

According to WFLA in Tampa, there were 253 cases in Hillsborough County as of Monday morning.

The Yankees had two of their minor-league players test positive within a three-day stretch starting March 14. But after a self-quarantine, which lasted just over two weeks for the roughly 150 minor-leaguers and most of the staff, there were no additional tests deemed necessary for anyone in the organization — still the case as of Monday — and the vast majority of those quarantined received clearance to go home.

The minor-league complex reopened late last week but general manager Brian Cashman said most of the staff would continue to work “remotely” and the limited number of those working at the complex “will practice social distancing.”