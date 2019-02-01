Top prospect Estevan Florial and righthander Michael King, who rocketed through three minor-league levels in 2018, highlight the Yankees’ 21 non-roster invitees to major-league spring training announced Friday.

It’ll be the second big league camp for Florial, a 21-year-old centerfielder who hit .255 with a .354 OBP for High-A Tampa last year. He is expected to be the Yankees’ youngest player on the major-league side, as he was last year.

King, 23, combined for a 1.79 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 152 strikeouts (29 walks) in 161 1/3 innings in 2018. That came across three levels — Tampa, Double-A Trenton and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre — in his first season in the organization after a November 2017 trade with the Marlins.

Florial is the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect, according to Baseball America, while King is No. 5.

The Yankees’ other in-house NRIs are outfielder Trey Amburgey, lefthander Nestor Cortes Jr., righthanders Cale Coshow and Raynel Espinal, infielder Kyle Holder and first baseman Mike Ford.

They join 13 players signed to minor-league contracts and invited to major-league spring training, including righthander Danny Farquhar, who suffered a life-threatening brain hemorrhage during a relief appearance for the White Sox last April.

The others: lefthanders Rex Brothers and Danny Coulombe; righthanders David Hale, Drew Hutchison and Brady Lail; outfielders Billy Burns and Matt Lipka; infielder Giovanny Urshela; and catchers Kellin Deglan, Francisco Diaz, Jorge Saez and Ryan Lavarnway.

The Yankees will start with 61 players in big league camp. Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13, with the first full-squad workout coming Feb. 19.