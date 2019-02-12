Scenes from Tampa as the Yankees begin the 2019 season with spring training.

Luke Voit takes batting practice as Aaron Judge watches at the New York Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida after working out on February 12, 2019.

New York Yankees Greg Bird takes batting practice at the New York Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida after working out on February 11, 2019. Spring training officially begins later this week.

New York Yankees Gary Sanchez takes batting practice at the New York Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida after working out on February 12, 2019. Spring training officially begins later this week.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka signs autographs for fans outside the Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida after working out on February 12, 2019.

Yankees pitcher Zack Britton sign autographs for fans outside the Yankees minor-league complex in Tampa, Florida on Monday.

