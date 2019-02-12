TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from Tampa as the Yankees begin the 2019 season with spring training.

New York Yankees Greg Bird takes batting practice
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Luke Voit takes batting practice as Aaron Judge watches at the New York Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida after working out on February 12, 2019.

New York Yankees Greg Bird and Aaron Judge
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees Gary Sanchez takes batting practice
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees Greg Bird and Aaron Judge speak to each other as they work out on the field at the New York Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida after working out on February 12, 2019. Spring training officially begins later this week.

New York Yankees Gary Sanchez takes batting practice
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees Gary Sanchez takes batting practice at the New York Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida after working out on February 12, 2019. Spring training officially begins later this week.

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka signs autographs for fans
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees pitcher Zack Britton sign autographs for fans
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka signs autographs for fans outside the Minor League Complex in Tampa, Florida after working out on February 12, 2019.

New York Yankees Aaron Judge takes batting practice
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Yankees pitcher Zack Britton sign autographs for fans outside the Yankees minor-league complex in Tampa, Florida on Monday.

New York Yankees Greg Bird takes batting practice
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees Aaron Judge takes batting practice at the New York Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa Florida on February 11, 2019. Spring training officially begins later this week.

Aaron Judge takes batting practice at the Yankees
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees Aaron Judge takes batting practice
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Aaron Judge takes batting practice at the Yankees minor-league complex in Tampa on Feb. 11, 2019.

New York Yankees Didi Gregorius works out on
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

Didi Gregorius speaks to media outside the Yankees'
Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

New York Yankees Didi Gregorius works out on the field at the New York Yankees Minor League Complex in Tampa Florida on February 11, 2019. Spring training officially begins later this week.

