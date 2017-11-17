Yankees spring training schedule 2018

TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on during spring training at

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez looks on during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

The Yankees on Friday announced their spring training schedule for the 2018 season.

Pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 13 and will hold their first workout on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Position players are scheduled to report on Sunday, Feb. 18 with the first full-squad workout scheduled for Monday, Feb. 19.

Here’s a look at the team’s full spring training schedule. (All times are Eastern and subject to change. ss=Split Squad).

Friday, Feb. 23 vs. Detroit, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m

Saturday, Feb. 24 at Pittsburgh, Bradenton, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25 at Philadelphia, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26 vs. Philadelphia, GMS Field, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 27 at Toronto, Dunedin, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 28 vs. Detroit, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 1 at Philadelphia, Clearwater, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 2 vs. Atlanta, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 3 at Boston, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 4 vs. Tampa Bay, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 6 at Detroit, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7 at New York Mets, Port St. Lucie, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 8 vs. Philadelphia, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 9 at Atlanta, Lake Buena Vista, 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 vs. New York Mets, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 11 at Miami, Jupiter, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 12 vs. Minnesota, GMS Field, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, March 13 vs. Detroit, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 14 at Baltimore, Sarasota, 1:05 p.m.

Thursday, March 15 vs. Pittsburgh, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 16 vs. Houston, GMS Field, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 17 at Detroit, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 18 vs. Miami, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 19 vs. Tampa Bay, GMS Field, 6:35 p.m.

Tuesday, March 20 at Detroit, Lakeland, 1:05 p.m.

Wednesday, March 21 vs. Baltimore, GMS Field, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, March 22 at Minnesota, Fort Myers, 1:05 p.m.

Friday, March 23 vs. Boston, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 24 (ss) vs. Toronto, GMS Field, 1:05 p.m.

at Atlanta, Lake Buena Vista, 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 25 at Tampa Bay, Port Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Monday, March 26 at Atlanta, SunTrust Park (Atlanta), 7:35 p.m.

