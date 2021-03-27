TAMPA, Fla. — Giancarlo Stanton is on board with union chief Tony Clark, who floated the possibility this past week of having discussions with MLB requesting that this year’s All-Star Game be moved from Atlanta after Georgia passed a law that would appear to disproportionally affect voters of color.

"Yeah," Stanton, who was outspoken last summer in his support of the Black Lives Matter protests that took place across the country, said of supporting those talks if they were to occur. "To be honest, I don’t know too much about that specific topic, but, yeah, it’s always going to be an open conversation to get the best result for what makes the most sense. It would be situations like this and topics like this to move forward. Talk about it, get the best game plan and move forward with it."

Clark, the Players Association executive director, indicated his group is considering its options.

"Players are very much aware," Clark told The Boston Globe. "As it relates to the All-Star Game, we have not had a conversation with the league on that issue. If there is an opportunity to, we would look forward to having that conversation."

The game is slated for July 13 at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts — who would be the National League manager — told reporters, "I will certainly consider" not managing in the game because of the Republican-sponsored bill signed into law this past week that many believe will make it more difficult for minorities to vote.

"I don’t know enough about it right now, but when you’re restricting — trying to restrict — American votes, American citizens, that’s alarming to me to hear it," Roberts said. "As we get to that point and we know more, I will make a better decision. But I do think that if it gets to that point, it will certainly be a decision I have to make personally."