Stephen Tarpley has been looking forward to the Yankees’ England trip as much as anyone and probably more than most. The rookie reliever said, “I’ve never been outside the country before so London is definitely on my checklist.”

What has definitely not looked foreign to him in the past two days is a high-leverage situation in a big-league game. Both times, the Yankees entrusted a close game to him and both times he has come through, after having been recalled from Triple-A on Tuesday.

“Oh, man, I love it. I really do. I prepare myself for any situation and when those situations come up, I’m ready for them,” he said Wednesday after having worked a scoreless eighth in the Yankees' 8-7 win over the Blue Jays at the Stadium.

“That’s kind of the role I’m used to on the minor-league level: [innings] 5, 6, 7 or 8, 9, 10. Just a versatile, 'Anything' kind of guy. I’ve always kind of been trained to be ready for any kind of scenario so when I get put in situations like that, so when I get put in them, I can get comfortable and go out and get the job done. And enjoy it afterward.”

Aaron Boone said, “He has come up here and thrown strikes. It’s really good to see him contributing because he has the ability to pitch like that up here.”

So, what does the kid want to see in London? “Oh, everything. I don’t know where to begin,” Tarpley said. “I’ll figure it out once I’m there.”

Extra bases

The Yankees are calling up four minor leaguers to go on the trip, none of whom is Clint Frazier. Perhaps the club was miffed by the outfielder’s recent comments or the fact he took his time reporting to the minors. In any case, outfielder Mike Tauchman will replace the injured Giancarlo Stanton on the active roster. Utility player Thairo Estrada will be the 26th man, a spot being allowed to both the Yankees and Red Sox for the series. And catcher Kyle Higashioka and pitcher Chance Adams will go as extras in case of injuries.